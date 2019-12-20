New cars coming in 2020

There’s no doubt about it: 2020 is going to be another massive year for car manufacturers in Australia. We’ve done some digging and noted just some of the highlights you should be looking out for in 2020.

Aston Martin

DBX – mid 2020

The Aston Martin DBX SUV is the marque's wildest departure from sports cars yet, while still remaining true to the brand's core values of performance and design.

Audi

Q3 Sportback – due Q1

That’s right, Audi’s baby SUV will spawn a ‘coupe’ iteration that sees it receive a heavily sloped roofline. Also ties in with Audi’s plan to have Sportback versions of all of its SUVs.

A6 Allroad – due Q2

2020 is shaping up to be a big one for the four-ringed brand, expect to see an off-road version of its business express A6 wagon from early 2020.

RS6/7 – due late Q2

Audi Sport is in the midst of a product offensive that will yield a brace of new and updated RS product in the next 12 months, and the RS6 Avant is just one part of that.

Q7 facelift – mid 2020

Audi’s luxurious big SUV receives more tech and updated mild-hybrid engines.

A4/A5 facelift – due Q2

TTRS – due Q2

e-Tron – mid 2020

Audi’s first fully electric SUV, larger than the mid-size Q5, slightly smaller than the seven-seater Q7. It’s due in Australia around the middle of 2019.

RSQ8 – mid 2020

BMW

iX3 – due 2020

BMW’s X3 range will be the first to offer combustion, plug-in and pure EV powertrains from next year.

M8 Competition – due Q1

The 2020 BMW M8 Competition’s pricing for Australia has been confirmed, with the fastest production M car to fall just short of becoming the most expensive BMW on sale in Australia.

M2 CS – due 2020

Alpina B3 Sedan/Touring – due 2020

Ferrari

SF90 Stradale – due 2020

F8 Tributo – deliveries expected 2020

Ford

Escape – due 2020

Ford has confirmed that the all-new Escape will touch down in Australia in 2020, complete with the company’s first plug-in hybrid for the Australian market.

Focus ST/Fiesta ST – due Q1

Pint-sized performance heroes arrive back in Australia from early 2020.

Holden

Colorado – late 2020

Holden’s best seller will receive a late-life facelift in 2020, which is set to include new driver safety aids like AEB. There’s also a whisper that the Z71 range-topper could be developed further to produce a new variant to tackle the likes of the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X and Nissan Navara Warrior.

Equinox – late 2020

It’s a slim possibility, but the Holden Equinox mid-sized SUV’s mid-life facelift could be revealed by the end of 2020. Expect a bold nose job, revised taillights and, err, not much else.

Isuzu Ute

D-Max – due 2020

It’s the Japanese brand’s first full-model replacement for the D-Max pick-up since 2012, despite a few facelifts in-between (2015 and 2017). Expect big lifts in quality and equipment.

Jaguar

F-Type facelift – expected 2020

If ever there was a car that didn’t need a facelift, it’s the still-glamourous Jaguar F-Type.

Still, if you’re standing still in the rapidly moving automotive business you’re effectively moving backwards, so Jaguar has given its sports car a heavy refresh for 2020.

Kia

e-Niro – expected 2020

Accompanying the Seltos into Aussie Kia showrooms will be the brand’s cutting-edge electric SUV, the e-Niro.

Mazda

CX-30 – due Q1

Mazda will launch its all-new CX-30 SUV in Australia in 2020 with a strong line-up that is packed with features.

Mercedes-Benz

A45/CLA 45 AMG – due Q1 2020

GLS – due 2020

Mitsubishi

Mirage – March 2020

The Mirage small car will be updated with Mitsubishi’s current “Dynamic Shield” design language and is expected to get raft of updates in its interior and features list.

Pajero Sport – Early 2020

With the launch of the new Triton, the Pajero Sport has copped a more aggressive front treatment and less polarising rear, along with new instrumentation and interior features as well as new safety features.

Express – Mid 2020

Following the formation of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Mitsubishi will be returning the Express commercial van to the market as a Mitsubishi-badged version of the Renault Trafic to take on the popular Toyota Hiace.

Porsche

Cayman GT4 – January

New 4.0-litre free-breather arrives on scene to the joy of Porsche purists Australia-wide from January.

Renault

Clio – due 2020

Renault Australia has confirmed that we’ll see the new Clio – including a new variant called the RS Line – here in 2020.

Skoda

Superb – due Q1 2020

Fresh update for the Czech sedan sees it receive fresh styling, more tech and mild-hybrid engines.

Subaru

Outback – due 2020

Subaru’s new Outback was announced in early 2019 but expect to see it from early 2020 showing off a leap in technology and even smarter packaging.

Toyota

Yaris – due 2020

Next Toyota Yaris scores new engines and hybrid tech, along with more safety gear

Volkswagen

T-Cross - due Q1 2020

VW will fill its small SUV gap by offering the T-Cross from March 2020. It’ll be similar to the Golf, albeit with additional ride-height and will (hopefully) slot in neatly under $30k.