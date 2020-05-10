If you had your heart set on turning up in a Tesla Cybertruck for the next Deni Ute Muster, prepare to be disappointed… eccentric Tesla leader Elon Musk has confirmed the wacky Cybertruck will not be sold in Australia or any other overseas markets.

Launched onto an unsuspecting world last year, the angular Cybertruck made a huge splash online, with Tesla accepting more than 250,000 expressions of interest accompanied by US$150 deposits since it was announced in November 2019.

The Australian version of the Tesla website (below) still shows the Cybertruck on its opening page and allows customers to filter through to leave contact details, but it appears it will be for nothing.

"We're really, fundamentally making this truck as a North American ass-kicker, basically," Musk told US site Automotive News. "The goal is to kick the most amount of ass possible with this truck.”

He also laughed at the notion that the Cybertruck was the product of customer research.

“We just made a car we thought was awesome and looks super weird,” he said, adding that if the large ute’s confronting design didn’t resonate with the buying public, Tesla could potentially pivot to building a more conventional truck.

“If it turns out nobody wants to buy a weird-looking truck, we'll build a normal truck, no problem,” he said.

WhichCar has asked Tesla’s Australian office if Aussies were able to place deposits on the Cybertruck at launch, and we’ll update the story when we learn more.

Tesla’s polarising pick-up will likely come to market behind EV rival Rivian, which announced last week that its R1T ute will roll off the production line in June 2021, with its R1S SUV dropping in August.

As well, Indian/US concern Triton is planning a mega ute and SUV pairing, though Rivian’s plans are far more advanced.

