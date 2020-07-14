Toyota has announced the Gazoo Racing Club in Australia, offering special privileges to new GR Yaris and Supra owners with a free 12-month membership.

Each new GR Yaris and GR Supra will grant owners entry to exclusive events, discounts on Caltex/Ampol fuel, a free three-month Kayo subscription and an introductory Gazoo Racing goodie bag.

Toyota says the club is designed to bring like-minded enthusiasts together by inviting them to cordoned off GR areas at motorsport events such as the Toyota 86 Racing series and Australian Rally Championship, hosting track days with pro driver guidance, and hosting member events with exclusive experiences and content.

A full calendar of events is still in the making, though the first will involve a webinar with Australian rally royalty, the Bates family. Harry Bates will host his father Neal, brother Lewis and Toyota Australia chief designer Nic Hogios as they talk all things Toyota and its storied rally history, including a walkthrough of the new GR Yaris AP4 rally car.

Members will also receive an 8c/litre discount on premium fuel from Caltex/Ampol outlets and a free three-month Kayo subscription (a service which Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia sponsors).

Each member that joins this year will receive a welcome pack with Gazoo Racing Club merchandise.

The club is only open to owners of the GR Yaris and GR Supra at the moment, but Toyota says further memberships will be made available to non-owners at a later date.

Membership to the Gazoo Racing Club is renewed on a yearly basis, and while the first 12 months of membership are free to GR Yaris and GR Supra owners, Toyota has not said how much a 12-month membership renewal will cost.

"We know our GR owners are a passionate bunch and the formation of the club enables us to give them a deeper experience of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing brand," said John Pappas, Toyota Australia chief marketing officer.

"Whether that's getting tips from pro-drivers at track days to relish in the thrill of driving, exclusive access to VIP areas at motorsport events, or getting the inside line on all things GAZOO RACING from those who live and breathe the brand, it's all about celebrating their passion for automotive performance," he said.

Hyundai is pursuing a similar strategy with its N festivals off the back of the Hyundai i30 N's success. It recently held its second annual event which saw 250 customers take to Queensland raceway to participate in a one-make track day.