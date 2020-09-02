2020 Hyundai Kona Range Review

There are two petrol engines in the Kona range, but of course it's the Electric versions that use the least... well no fuel.

The Kona Electric Elite and Highlander are powered by 65kWh battery that drives the electric motor that provides exceptional power and torque. It is one of the most efficient electric vehicles, with a driving range of about 440kms, or about 320km when charged at 80 percent. Some EVs have longer ranges, but they also have bigger batteries that take longer to charge.

This is an excellent electric vehicle, but the main reason you would not choose it is because of the $28,000 mark up over the 1.6-litre turbo equivalents. Then there are the limitations of driving with electric vehicles should you frequently travel long distances.

That said if you mostly drive around town you'll go at least a week before needing to charge, though with EVs it's always best to top up when possible.

If choosing one of the petrol engines, the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol is the smaller of the two but is more powerful. It uses the least fuel, consuming as little as 6.7 litres/100km on the official test (city and country combined). Each 1.6-litre turbo version drives all four wheels.



The 2.0-litre petrol engine consumes 7.2-litres/100km according to the Hyundai' claims.



The main reason you might not choose the 1.6-litre turbo is if you want to pay less for your Kona: at any equipment level, its costs around $4000 than its 2.0-litre alternative, though the price includes all-wheel-drive and a more advanced seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.





A dual-clutch automatic works like a manual gearbox that’s controlled robotically. It reduces fuel use and offers very smooth shifts on the highway. But it cannot match the very fluid, elastic starts from rest that you get with a conventional automatic, which is noticeable in stop-start traffic.



(Power outputs and all other Kona specifications are available from the Cars Covered menu, under the main image on this page.)