Hyundai has teased its new-look 2021 Kona, which partially reveals the funky small SUV's first major update since arriving on the scene in late 2017.

As well as receiving a host of styling updates the facelifted Kona will be the latest Hyundai model to gain a sporty N-Line version.

According to Hyundai, all 2021 Kona variants will have a sleeker look with a wider stance, while a shark-inspired nose is in keeping with Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness global design language.

It will also feature a bolder grinning grille design as already seen on the 2020 Santa Fe large SUV and the 2021 i30 hatch and sedan.

The high-mounted daytime running lights remain but have been restyled along with the lower bumper and driving lights.

The new Kona N Line, meanwhile, will feature an enhanced aerodynamic design with low-set air intake and more aggressive front bumper, complemented by corner fins and lean crease lines.

Expect the Kona N-Line to use the 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that’s already part of the range with AWD traction, but with additional power and possibly an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Like the i30 N-Line, this will be an entry point into the Hyundai N-brand which, if spy pics are to be believed, is rumoured to be gaining a Kona N version with the 202kW/378Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is also shared with i30 N versions.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona is expected to be fully revealed soon, though there's still no word of a launch date.