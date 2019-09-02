WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

2021 Hyundai Kona N-Line teased

By David Bonnici, 27 Aug 2020 Car News

2021 Kona teaser

Hyundai offers a sneak peek at the Kona small SUV's mid-life facelift

Hyundai has teased its new-look 2021 Kona, which partially reveals the funky small SUV's first major update since arriving on the scene in late 2017.

As well as receiving a host of styling updates the facelifted Kona will be the latest Hyundai model to gain a sporty N-Line version.

2021 kona teaser

According to Hyundai, all 2021 Kona variants will have a sleeker look with a wider stance, while a shark-inspired nose is in keeping with Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness global design language.

It will also feature a bolder grinning grille design as already seen on the 2020 Santa Fe large SUV and the 2021 i30 hatch and sedan. 

The high-mounted daytime running lights remain but have been restyled along with the lower bumper and driving lights.  

MORE: Hyundai range set to triple as N-Line expands

The new Kona N Line, meanwhile, will feature an enhanced aerodynamic design with low-set air intake and more aggressive front bumper, complemented by corner fins and lean crease lines.

2021 kona n-line teaser

Expect the Kona N-Line to use the 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that’s already part of the range with AWD traction, but with additional power and possibly an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

MORE: 2021 Hyundai i30 N-Line sedan revealed

Like the i30 N-Line, this will be an entry point into the Hyundai N-brand which, if spy pics are to be believed, is rumoured to be gaining a Kona N version with the 202kW/378Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is also shared with i30 N versions. 

The 2021 Hyundai Kona is expected to be fully revealed soon, though there's still no word of a launch date.

Related cars, prices and reviews

Read more

Get a Quote

Product image
Your contact details will be provided to a third-party dealer network so they can contact you directly. By clicking the send button you acknowledge that you have read and agree to abide by the Bauer Network Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

Get a Quote

Product image
Your contact details will be provided to a third-party dealer network so they can contact you directly. By clicking the send button you acknowledge that you have read and agree to abide by the Bauer Network Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

  1. News

  2. Advice

  3. Reviews

1 / 3 2021 Kona N-Line