2020 Kia Sportage review

I like driving - will I enjoy this car? Expand Section

Yes. The Kia Sportage is among the most enjoyable compact SUVs available.



The electrically assisted power steering feels just right. The Sportage is easy to steer but brings you a good sense of connection with the road, which is satisfying and inspires confidence.



A three-step Drive Mode Select system lets you adjust the weight of the steering. It also adjusts how immediately the car reacts to your pressure on the accelerator pedal, through the engine and auto gearbox. There are relaxed Normal and Eco modes, and an aptly named Sport mode.



The Sportage has quite firm suspension, which helps it respond quickly to steering inputs and to corner with relatively little body roll. The firmness also prevents the body from bobbing on the springs after the car hits a big bump on the road.



All-wheel-drive versions offer more stability in slippery conditions, such as on gravel or wet roads. Even with AWD, most medium SUVs are suited to only light off-road duty, such as snowy conditions or reasonably smooth dirt tracks. But the Sportage remains one of the best of this breed, thanks to good ground clearance, its full-size spare wheel, and its downhill brake control system, which can regulate your speed automatically on steep downhill runs off-road (leaving you free to concentrate on steering).



The turbo-diesel engine available with any AWD Sportage has a lot more grunt than the 2.0-litre petrol, and in many driving conditions feels much more responsive than even the 2.4-litre petrol (the 2.4 petrol winds up to equal it if you hold your foot to the floor). The diesel is easily the most desirable engine of the three.



The 2.0 petrol comes with front-wheel-drive versions of the Sportage S, SX, and SX Plus. Ordinarily it offers enough pull, but when it’s asked to accelerate hard, carry a heavy load or climb a steep hill, it makes much harder work of it than diesel versions. The 2.4 petrol, available with the AWD Sportage GT-Line, works very well in most driving but still can’t match the diesel.