2020 Kia Sportage review

The least costly Sportage, the S, has cloth seats, 7.0-inch touchscreen, 17-inch wheels, and the features of every Sportage. It comes with the 2.0-litre petrol engine with six-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive as standard. Six-speed automatic petrol powertrain, or a more expensive diesel engine and all-wheel drive (which aids security on loose or slippery surfaces) are available at extra cost.
For extra features, you could spend more for a Sportage SX, which like the S is available with the manual and auto the 2.0-litre petrol with front-wheel drive, and the more costly 2.0-litre diesel all-wheel drive. Inside, you get a bigger 8.0-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation so you don’t have to rely on a phone app, digital radio (DAB+)
, and a premium JBL eight-speaker premium sound system. LED daytime running lights make you more visible to other traffic, and front parking sensors augment those at the rear. The wheels also are bigger; 18 inches, a change some may like for the sportier look.
Paying more again for an SX Plus gets you those features, leather/fake leather accents on all seats, and 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat. An electric park brake switch frees up space on the centre console, and you can unlock the car and drive away without removing the smart key from your pocket or bag. The tail-lights too use LEDs, and tyre pressure monitors warn you if a tyre is going flat. Windows from behind the front seats are tinted. If you wait behind the tailgate for a few seconds while carrying the smart key, it automatically opens.
The GT-Line, the most expensive Sportage, has all-wheel drive as standard and either the diesel or the bigger 2.4-litre petrol engine. Wheels are bigger, at 19 inches, the tyres are a little wider for more grip, and the suspension is firmer, bringing more precise handling.
The active safety
suite gains blind-spot detection and rear-cross traffic alert. Active cruise control
keeps the Sportage a set distance behind the car in front and will stop and start at low speeds, and the parking assist system can steer the GT-Line into a parking spot.
The GT-Line also stands out with a “Sports Package” exterior with enhanced front and rear bumper design and satin silver side sills. Headlights are extremely bright, auto-levelling bi-xenon globes with washers, and the fog-lamps are longer lasting LEDs.
Inside, the front seats on a Sportage GT-Line are heated and ventilated, and the front passenger’s seat is also power-adjustable. A panoramic sunroof adds to the cabin ambience. There are gear-shift paddles mounted on the flat-bottom steering wheel. Compatible phones can charge wirelessly on the centre console.