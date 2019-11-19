2020 Mazda 2 review

What about safety in a Mazda2? Expand Section

Every Mazda 2 has an autonomous emergency-braking system that Mazda calls Smart City Brake Support – Forward. It relies on a laser sensor and is effective at speeds below 30km/h. If the sensor detects a looming obstacle – typically another car that has slowed suddenly – the car will warn you of the risk, and if necessary apply the brakes automatically. The idea is to save you the indignity, expense, and injury risk, of low-speed.



The Mazda 2 also has a host of additional active safety currently features found in few of its rivals including blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist.



Blind-spot monitoring uses rear-facing radars to detect and warn you of vehicles lurking near your rear corners, which might not appear in your mirrors. Rear-cross traffic alert also looks behind you when you are reversing – say from a driveway or shopping-centre parking space – and lets you know if another vehicle is about to cross behind you.



The most expensive Mazda 2, the G15 GT has adaptive cruise control that uses a radar to help it match the speed of the car in front up to a selected speed and help maintain a safe distance.



Other safety features include stability control that’s mandatory in all new cars, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders for all seats, six airbags, and city-speed auto emergency braking – a broadly based safety package that stands out among cars of this size and price.



Thin, well located A-pillars (those either side of the windscreen) afford good vision for tight corners and roundabouts, increasing primary safety – with help from exterior mirrors that are mounted on the doors rather than in the corners of the windows.



The airbags are in the usual places, offering more side protection in the front than in the rear. There are two airbags directly in front of the driver and front passenger; one outside each front seat to protect front occupants from side impacts at chest level; and curtain airbags extending down each side that protect front and rear occupants from side impacts at head level.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) awarded the Mazda2 hatch and sedan five stars for safety, its maximum, in September 2015.