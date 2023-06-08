2023 MG ZS, ZST, EV review: Full range detailed

Score breakdown
Things we like
- Affordable price point
- Seven-year warranty
- EV’s slick and quiet operation
- Build quality seems good
Not so much
- No steering wheel reach adjustment
- Uninspiring combustion powertrains
- Ride/handling balance could be improved
- Compromised cabin ergonomics
The MG ZS and ZST range covers a broad spread, from the cheapest small SUV you can buy that’ll fit a family, all the way up to the $56K flagship ZS electric with 440km of driving range (WLTP).
Designed and engineered in Britain is what the ZS says on the tin; the magic happens within the Birmingham-based outpost of MG’s parent company, Chinese automotive giant SAIC. The brand’sAustralian range kicks off with the cheap-as-chips MG 3, but the ZS, ZST and HS SUVs are its best-selling products.
Effectively, the ZST is a facelifted version of the ZS using the same underpinnings but is fitted with a better safety suite, technology package, and sharper exterior treatment. Only one standard ZS trim is offered as a price leader, so most will be looking at the more richly specified and fresher ZST trims.
JUMP AHEAD
- Pricing
- What body styles are available for the MG ZS/ZST?
- What features are standard in every MG ZS?
- What key features do I get if I spend more?
- How safe is the MG ZS?
- How comfortable and practical is the MG ZS/ZST?
- How much boot space does the MG ZS/ZST offer?
- I like driving – will I enjoy this car?
- Which MG ZS/ZST engine uses the least fuel?
- What is the MG ZS/ZST’s towing capacity?
- How long is the warranty and what are the MG ZS/ZST’s servicing costs?
- Which version of the MG ZS/ZST does Wheels recommend?
- What are the MG ZS/ZST’s key rivals?
- What might annoy me?
- What might I miss that similar cars have?
- What’s the infotainment system like?
- Where does MG make the ZS/ZST?
- Are there plans to update the ZS or ZST soon?
Pricing
|2023 MG ZS pricing
|MG ZS FWD
|$23,990
|MG ZST Core
|$26,990
|MG ZST Vibe
|$28,990
|MG ZST Excite
|$32,990
|MG ZST Essence
|$34,990
|MG ZS EV Excite
|$43,990*
|MG ZS EV Essence
|$47,990*
|MG ZS EV Essence Long Range
|$55,990*
|* price excludes on-road costs
What body styles are available for the MG ZS/ZST?
The MG ZS and ZST are five-door small SUVs with seating for five.
What features are standard in every MG ZS?
The features listed below are standard in the entry-level model and will appear in higher-grade models, unless replaced by more premium equivalent features.
|2023 MG ZS standard features
|17-inch alloy wheels
|Leather-appointed steering wheel
|2x cup holders
|LED daytime running lights
|6-speaker sound system
|Manual front seat adjustment
|8.0-inch touchscreen
|Power door mirrors
|Air-conditioning
|Rear parking sensors
|Fog lights
|Vinyl upholstery with contrast stitching
|Halogen projector headlights
|Wired Apple CarPlay
What key features do I get if I spend more?
Above the bargain-basement ZS sits the ZST Core with a much sportier visage, as well as a bigger touchscreen, more USB ports, leather-appointed controls, and more.
The MG ZST Core adds:
|2023 MG ZST Core features
|17-inch alloy wheels
|10.1-inch touchscreen
|4-speaker sound system
|6-way manual adjust driver’s seat
|5x USB ports (2x front, 1x hidden for dashcam, 2x in back seat)
|MG Pilot driver assistance suite
|Fabric upholstery
|LED head and tail lights
|Keyless entry and push-button start
|Leather-appointed steering wheel
With a few more features and its eyes on those early in their buying career, the ZST Vibe gets:
|2023 MG ZST Vibe adds
|17-inch two-tone alloy wheels
|6-speaker sound system
|Auto wipers
|Front fog lights
|Satellite navigation
|Vinyl upholstery
Exciting buying a new car, isn’t it? The turbocharged ZST Excite adds:
|2023 MG ZST Excite
|Sportier 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels and Michelin tyres
|Gloss black exterior trim
|Gloss black grille
|Red brake calipers
As the range’s flagship, the ZST Essence adds further niceties such as:
|2023 MG ZST Essence petrol specifications
|6-way power driver’s seat adjustment
|Front seat heating
|MG logo embossed into front seat
|12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
|‘Stargazer’ panoramic sunroof
Meanwhile, the ZS EV Excite – based on the above regular Excite trim – brings electric power, as well as a few changes:
|2023 MG ZS EV Excite features
|17-inch alloy wheels with ‘propellor’ aero covers
|Eco, normal, sport drive modes
|i-Smart telematics with smartphone connectivity
|Vehicle-to-load functionality
|Houndstooth-patterned cloth upholstery
As a true headliner, the ZS EV Essence is kitted out with:
|2023 MG ZS EV Essence features
|Vinyl upholstery
|Front seat heating
|Auto wipers
|Wireless phone charger
|Rear cross-traffic alert
|Blind-spot monitoring
How safe is the MG ZS?
The safety ratings for the MG ZS and ZST can be confusing. The existing ZS was rated four stars in 2017, and the ZST maintains this rating despite having much-improved driver assistance and active safety technologies.
As for the EV, the pre-facelift model scored five stars in 2020, but that is no longer recognised. It is therefore unrated, despite having a very similar Pilot active safety suite to the flagship ZST Essence.
|2023 MG ZS standard safety features
|Six airbags
|ABS with brake force distribution
|Electronic stability program (ESP)
|Rear view camers
|Rear parking sensors
|Cruise control
From the base ZST Core, MG’s Pilot active safety suite is standard; you’ll be able to tell which has the gear in the dealership thanks to the large ‘Pilot’ badge on the tailgate. In addition to the standard ZS kit, Pilot adds:
|MG Pilot active safety suite
|Adaptive cruise control with stop and go
|AEB with forward collision warning
|Lane-keep assist
|Lane-departure warning
|Rear cross-traffic alert
|Auto headlights
|Blind-spot monitoring
|360-degree camera
Curiously, although all petrol ZSTs are equipped with rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring, the electric Excite trim does without these safety features and only the top-spec Essence EV gets them.
How comfortable and practical is the MG ZS/ZST?
As with safety equipment, the ZS FWD is an outlier in cabin terms. It holds onto an older 8.0-inch touchscreen with hardier materials, narrow seats, a cramped pedal box, and analogue instruments with a small 4.2-inch information display.
The design language (flat-bottom wheel, vent shape, and other trim details) is reminiscent of last-gen VW/Audi products. It’s not ideal in the ZS, but with the ZST’s more upmarket materials on board, the cabin improves.
Incidental storage is OK in the ZS with decent pockets but no covers to keep valuables hidden from prying eyes, save for a small glovebox. Luckily, the redesigned ZST cabin gets a roller lid for the centre storage bin, and door bins that fit 1.5-litre bottles.
Broadly unacceptable, though, is the lack of steering wheel reach adjustment, something that will prevent drivers on either side of average height from finding a comfy position. Although leather-wrapped, the ZST’s steering wheel feels hard in the hands, too.
The Core gets fabric upholstery for the manual seats, with the Vibe kicking off the vinyl upholstery for its seats, as well as two extra speakers for the stereo.
In petrol guise, the Excite gets the same vinyl upholstery but the Excite EV scores lovely houndstooth fabric that doesn’t turn to magma in the sun. Hot seats are amplified by the top-spec Essence’s sheer-stocking sunroof cover that does little to keep heat out of the cabin.
The Essence has the most supportive and adjustable seats though, with six-way power adjustment for the driver and heating for both front occupants. They’re broader than the original ZS’s chairs, too.
Perhaps a surprise, the ZS and ZST are solid in construction; doors shut with a thunk and panel gaps are snugly uniform. Even the paint is a standout on the ZST with nary a hint of orange peel and glossy clear coat both in the engine bay and behind shut-lines.
As you walk up the ZST range, you get an interior that’s well presented without being pretentious and, crucially, doesn’t reek of the cost-cutting you might expect at this price.
The back seats are better than you get in a Mazda CX-3, but not as smart as a Volkswagen T-Cross. Leg and knee room is generous for a small SUV and you can just sit three slender passengers across the back. The seats are soft but not over-squidgy and there’s adequate under-thigh support. The backrests don’t adjust but are raked back enough to be comfy.
A fold-down armrest is a conspicuous omission for rear passengers, but there are two USB ports for charging. If you need to use child car seats the ZST has ISOFIX anchors for the outboard seats and three top tether points.
How much boot space does the MG ZS/ZST offer?
On the smaller side of the now-quite-practical small SUV class, the MG ZS and ZST’s boot is rated at 359 litres in capacity. A space-saver spare is hidden beneath the two-level boot floor, and the 60:40 split rear bench can be folded to liberate 1187L.
The ZS EV models also have a vehicle-to-load function, enabling owners to plug in appliances or recharge other bits of equipment via a three-pin socket.
I like driving – will I enjoy this car?
The MG ZS and ZST don’t target the keen driver, instead, this affordable SUV is pitched more towards those looking for no-frills transport.
Especially in ZS trim which, although engineered and designed in the UK, fails to feel like a complete package. Its front struts and rear torsion-beam suspension lack pliancy – speedbumps, manhole covers and expansion joints induce more jolting and thumping than they should.
The trade-off is a relatively dynamic drive, but not one that’s especially polished or suited to the target buyer. Under the bonnet is a vocal 84kW/150Nm 1.5-litre petrol four-cylinder petrol engine hooked up to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic. The latter is an improvement on the old six-speed dual-clutch auto in usability, if not technology.
By comparison, the ZST almost feels like a completely different car. It’s been softened off in nearly every aspect so, although a little more soggy in corners, the newer car is more pleasant around town. The top-spec Essence gets quality Michelin Primacy 3 rubber in a 215/55R17 size, which adds peace of mind in the wet.
In lower trims, the ZST retains the same engine as the ZS (a 1.5-litre four-banger) but this time sends drive to the front wheels via an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT). It’s adequate, but really nothing special.
Developed alongside General Motors, the Excite and Essence’s 1.3-litre turbo-petrol develops 115kW from 5200-6200rpm and 230Nm between 1800-4400rpm for a broad power band that’s harnessed by a well-calibrated six-speed Aisin torque converter auto. It’s quieter and far more tractable than the base engine.
And then there are the electric versions, both of which utilise a single electric motor. Oddly, the standard range version oddly gets 130kW/280Nm outputs, while the Long Range makes do with a little less (115kW/280Nm).
The standard range EV gets from 0-100km/h in 8.2 seconds and rolling acceleration is brisk. It’s quiet, too, with more sound deadening than the petrol ZST. The suspension is a little softer and feels reasonably cohesive in the suburbs. All up, this small SUV just gets on with the job of moving you to your destination. In petrol guise, it’s an inoffensive counterpart, with electric models being pleasingly swift, seamless and quiet.
If any of the terms in this section have left you scratching your head, these articles will help bring you up to speed!
Which MG ZS/ZST engine uses the least fuel?
Unsurprisingly, it’s the electric models that use the least fuel – but they still use some energy to get around. Compared to a base Tesla Model 3 (11.6kWh/100km), the less aerodynamic ZS EV Long Range uses 17.7kWh/100km, giving it 420km of range from quite a large 72.6kWh battery.
Of the petrol versions, it’s the ZST’s 1.5-litre engine with the best results, scoring an official combined fuel consumption of 6.9L/100km, while the turbo sips a little more at 7.1L/100km on the ADR 81/02 cycle.
What is the MG ZS/ZST’s towing capacity?
The MG ZS and ZST are rated to tow 500kg maximum (braked or unbraked).
How long is the warranty and what are the MG ZS/ZST’s servicing costs?
Undeniably one of MG’s biggest drawcards is its long warranty in Australia. At seven years/unlimited kilometres with complimentary roadside assistance, the guarantee matches Kia’s on paper. Mitsubishi’s Diamond Advantage covers cars for 10 years/200,000km, though is dependent on maintaining the car at a Mitsubishi dealer exclusively.
Service intervals for the ZS range vary. For the combustion cars, it’s 10,000km or 12 months – whichever comes first. MG caps pricing for seven services under its ‘Precise Service Pricing’ scheme.
For the ZST turbo, the first seven services cost a total of $2164 averaging $309 each. There are a couple of scary jumps – the fourth and fifth, for example – but overall pricing is close to a Ford Puma, but dearer than a Toyota Corolla Cross.
The ZS EV needs less regular servicing, so a trip to the mechanic every 24 months or 20,000km will suffice. The first three intervals are capped at $268 each.
Which version of the MG ZS/ZST does Wheels recommend?
First up, skip the base ZS. It’s unfortunate that the car shares a name with the otherwise much-improved ZST and ZS EV models. Our pick is one of the ZST trims fitted with the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, but you don’t need to go up to the Essence, Excite is probably the best spec.
As for the electric models, at the elevated price of the Long Range, a more efficient and tech-filled Tesla Model 3 RWD is a better vehicle for 10 per cent more. That means the low price of the standard range ZS – especially in Excite trim – makes it a better electric pick, especially for a frugal city runabout.
What are the MG ZS/ZST’s key rivals?
- Mazda CX-30
- Kia Seltos
- Mazda CX-3
- Hyundai Kona
- Toyota Corolla Cross
- Toyota C-HR
- Mitsubishi ASX
- BYD Atto 3
- Kia Niro
What might annoy me?
The ZST range specifically, is pretty complete, but there are some things to watch for. A hot cabin in summer has been a comment gripe from testers of the top-spec Essence models owing to an insufficient sunroof blind.
No reach adjustment for the steering wheel means drivers outside the average height zone may struggle to get comfortable.
What might I miss that similar cars have?
Although the ZST and ZS EV are available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, the ZS omits Android Auto with only Apple CarPlay compatibility.
There isn’t much in the way of dynamic sparkle, but that isn’t in the wheelhouse of most rivals. Packaging could be smarter, too, with adjustable backrests, boot nets and other clever tricks employed by the likes of Skoda’s Kamiq to make the most of space.
What’s the infotainment system like?
The ZS’s 8.0-inch touchscreen is decent in size but mounted low on the dashboard, forcing the driver to look down and away from the road to operate the software – which is low-contrast and not particularly attractive.
Going for the ZST or ZS EV gets you a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen that has better contrast and resolution. It houses wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, navigation and more intricate climate control settings.
However, the processor isn’t especially powerful and the system is often laggy. Patience is the name of the game, and testers have found some selections needed a few stabs at the screen owing to its slouchy response.
Where does MG make the ZS/ZST?
The ZS, ZST and ZS EV are all manufactured in China.
Are there plans to update the ZS or ZST soon?
Unlike established manufacturers, Chinese car-makers tend to have shorter product lifecycles. The MG ZS to ZST update was a deep facelift so we expect at least another two or three years from the vehicle as we know it.
Following its run-out, the ZS will likely be replaced by a ground-up EV or plug-in hybrid sharing parts with the MG 4 small car.
