2023 MG ZS, ZST, EV review: Full range detailed

7.0 /10 Score Score breakdown 8.5 Safety, value and features 7.5 Comfort and space 7.0 Engine and gearbox 6.5 Ride and handling 7.0 Technology Things we like Affordable price point

Seven-year warranty

EV’s slick and quiet operation

Build quality seems good Not so much No steering wheel reach adjustment

Uninspiring combustion powertrains

Ride/handling balance could be improved

Compromised cabin ergonomics

🔼 Back to top What features are standard in every MG ZS? The features listed below are standard in the entry-level model and will appear in higher-grade models, unless replaced by more premium equivalent features. 2023 MG ZS standard features 17-inch alloy wheels Leather-appointed steering wheel 2x cup holders LED daytime running lights 6-speaker sound system Manual front seat adjustment 8.0-inch touchscreen Power door mirrors Air-conditioning Rear parking sensors Fog lights Vinyl upholstery with contrast stitching Halogen projector headlights Wired Apple CarPlay 🔼 Back to top 24 What key features do I get if I spend more? Above the bargain-basement ZS sits the ZST Core with a much sportier visage, as well as a bigger touchscreen, more USB ports, leather-appointed controls, and more. The MG ZST Core adds: 2023 MG ZST Core features 17-inch alloy wheels 10.1-inch touchscreen 4-speaker sound system 6-way manual adjust driver’s seat 5x USB ports (2x front, 1x hidden for dashcam, 2x in back seat) MG Pilot driver assistance suite Fabric upholstery LED head and tail lights Keyless entry and push-button start Leather-appointed steering wheel 24 With a few more features and its eyes on those early in their buying career, the ZST Vibe gets: 2023 MG ZST Vibe adds 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels 6-speaker sound system Auto wipers Front fog lights Satellite navigation Vinyl upholstery Exciting buying a new car, isn’t it? The turbocharged ZST Excite adds: 2023 MG ZST Excite Sportier 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels and Michelin tyres Gloss black exterior trim Gloss black grille Red brake calipers 24 As the range’s flagship, the ZST Essence adds further niceties such as: 2023 MG ZST Essence petrol specifications 6-way power driver’s seat adjustment Front seat heating MG logo embossed into front seat 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster ‘Stargazer’ panoramic sunroof Meanwhile, the ZS EV Excite – based on the above regular Excite trim – brings electric power, as well as a few changes: 2023 MG ZS EV Excite features 17-inch alloy wheels with ‘propellor’ aero covers Eco, normal, sport drive modes i-Smart telematics with smartphone connectivity Vehicle-to-load functionality Houndstooth-patterned cloth upholstery 24 As a true headliner, the ZS EV Essence is kitted out with: 2023 MG ZS EV Essence features Vinyl upholstery Front seat heating Auto wipers Wireless phone charger Rear cross-traffic alert Blind-spot monitoring 🔼 Back to top How safe is the MG ZS? The safety ratings for the MG ZS and ZST can be confusing. The existing ZS was rated four stars in 2017, and the ZST maintains this rating despite having much-improved driver assistance and active safety technologies.

As for the EV, the pre-facelift model scored five stars in 2020, but that is no longer recognised. It is therefore unrated, despite having a very similar Pilot active safety suite to the flagship ZST Essence. 24 2023 MG ZS standard safety features Six airbags ABS with brake force distribution Electronic stability program (ESP) Rear view camers Rear parking sensors Cruise control From the base ZST Core, MG’s Pilot active safety suite is standard; you’ll be able to tell which has the gear in the dealership thanks to the large ‘Pilot’ badge on the tailgate. In addition to the standard ZS kit, Pilot adds: MG Pilot active safety suite Adaptive cruise control with stop and go AEB with forward collision warning Lane-keep assist Lane-departure warning Rear cross-traffic alert Auto headlights Blind-spot monitoring 360-degree camera 24 Curiously, although all petrol ZSTs are equipped with rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring, the electric Excite trim does without these safety features and only the top-spec Essence EV gets them.

🔼 Back to top MORE 💥 ANCAP crash testing explained MORE ⚠️ All ANCAP and vehicle safety stories How comfortable and practical is the MG ZS/ZST? As with safety equipment, the ZS FWD is an outlier in cabin terms. It holds onto an older 8.0-inch touchscreen with hardier materials, narrow seats, a cramped pedal box, and analogue instruments with a small 4.2-inch information display. The design language (flat-bottom wheel, vent shape, and other trim details) is reminiscent of last-gen VW/Audi products. It’s not ideal in the ZS, but with the ZST’s more upmarket materials on board, the cabin improves. Incidental storage is OK in the ZS with decent pockets but no covers to keep valuables hidden from prying eyes, save for a small glovebox. Luckily, the redesigned ZST cabin gets a roller lid for the centre storage bin, and door bins that fit 1.5-litre bottles. 24 Broadly unacceptable, though, is the lack of steering wheel reach adjustment, something that will prevent drivers on either side of average height from finding a comfy position. Although leather-wrapped, the ZST’s steering wheel feels hard in the hands, too.

The Core gets fabric upholstery for the manual seats, with the Vibe kicking off the vinyl upholstery for its seats, as well as two extra speakers for the stereo. In petrol guise, the Excite gets the same vinyl upholstery but the Excite EV scores lovely houndstooth fabric that doesn’t turn to magma in the sun. Hot seats are amplified by the top-spec Essence’s sheer-stocking sunroof cover that does little to keep heat out of the cabin. The Essence has the most supportive and adjustable seats though, with six-way power adjustment for the driver and heating for both front occupants. They’re broader than the original ZS’s chairs, too. 24 Perhaps a surprise, the ZS and ZST are solid in construction; doors shut with a thunk and panel gaps are snugly uniform. Even the paint is a standout on the ZST with nary a hint of orange peel and glossy clear coat both in the engine bay and behind shut-lines.

As you walk up the ZST range, you get an interior that’s well presented without being pretentious and, crucially, doesn’t reek of the cost-cutting you might expect at this price. The back seats are better than you get in a Mazda CX-3, but not as smart as a Volkswagen T-Cross. Leg and knee room is generous for a small SUV and you can just sit three slender passengers across the back. The seats are soft but not over-squidgy and there’s adequate under-thigh support. The backrests don’t adjust but are raked back enough to be comfy. A fold-down armrest is a conspicuous omission for rear passengers, but there are two USB ports for charging. If you need to use child car seats the ZST has ISOFIX anchors for the outboard seats and three top tether points. 🔼 Back to top 24 How much boot space does the MG ZS/ZST offer? On the smaller side of the now-quite-practical small SUV class, the MG ZS and ZST’s boot is rated at 359 litres in capacity. A space-saver spare is hidden beneath the two-level boot floor, and the 60:40 split rear bench can be folded to liberate 1187L.

The ZS EV models also have a vehicle-to-load function, enabling owners to plug in appliances or recharge other bits of equipment via a three-pin socket. 🔼 Back to top 24 I like driving – will I enjoy this car? The MG ZS and ZST don’t target the keen driver, instead, this affordable SUV is pitched more towards those looking for no-frills transport. Especially in ZS trim which, although engineered and designed in the UK, fails to feel like a complete package. Its front struts and rear torsion-beam suspension lack pliancy – speedbumps, manhole covers and expansion joints induce more jolting and thumping than they should.

The trade-off is a relatively dynamic drive, but not one that’s especially polished or suited to the target buyer. Under the bonnet is a vocal 84kW/150Nm 1.5-litre petrol four-cylinder petrol engine hooked up to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic. The latter is an improvement on the old six-speed dual-clutch auto in usability, if not technology. 24 By comparison, the ZST almost feels like a completely different car. It’s been softened off in nearly every aspect so, although a little more soggy in corners, the newer car is more pleasant around town. The top-spec Essence gets quality Michelin Primacy 3 rubber in a 215/55R17 size, which adds peace of mind in the wet. In lower trims, the ZST retains the same engine as the ZS (a 1.5-litre four-banger) but this time sends drive to the front wheels via an automatic continuously variable transmission (CVT). It’s adequate, but really nothing special. 24 Developed alongside General Motors, the Excite and Essence’s 1.3-litre turbo-petrol develops 115kW from 5200-6200rpm and 230Nm between 1800-4400rpm for a broad power band that’s harnessed by a well-calibrated six-speed Aisin torque converter auto. It’s quieter and far more tractable than the base engine.

Of the petrol versions, it’s the ZST’s 1.5-litre engine with the best results, scoring an official combined fuel consumption of 6.9L/100km, while the turbo sips a little more at 7.1L/100km on the ADR 81/02 cycle. 🔼 Back to top 24 MORE ⛽ The most fuel-efficient cars in petrol, diesel & hybrid What is the MG ZS/ZST’s towing capacity? The MG ZS and ZST are rated to tow 500kg maximum (braked or unbraked). How long is the warranty and what are the MG ZS/ZST’s servicing costs? Undeniably one of MG’s biggest drawcards is its long warranty in Australia. At seven years/unlimited kilometres with complimentary roadside assistance, the guarantee matches Kia’s on paper. Mitsubishi’s Diamond Advantage covers cars for 10 years/200,000km, though is dependent on maintaining the car at a Mitsubishi dealer exclusively.

Service intervals for the ZS range vary. For the combustion cars, it’s 10,000km or 12 months – whichever comes first. MG caps pricing for seven services under its ‘Precise Service Pricing’ scheme. 24 For the ZST turbo, the first seven services cost a total of $2164 averaging $309 each. There are a couple of scary jumps – the fourth and fifth, for example – but overall pricing is close to a Ford Puma, but dearer than a Toyota Corolla Cross. The ZS EV needs less regular servicing, so a trip to the mechanic every 24 months or 20,000km will suffice. The first three intervals are capped at $268 each.

🔼 Back to top MORE 🧰 The brands with the longest warranties & capped-price servicing period Which version of the MG ZS/ZST does Wheels recommend? First up, skip the base ZS. It’s unfortunate that the car shares a name with the otherwise much-improved ZST and ZS EV models. Our pick is one of the ZST trims fitted with the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, but you don’t need to go up to the Essence, Excite is probably the best spec. 24 As for the electric models, at the elevated price of the Long Range, a more efficient and tech-filled Tesla Model 3 RWD is a better vehicle for 10 per cent more. That means the low price of the standard range ZS – especially in Excite trim – makes it a better electric pick, especially for a frugal city runabout.

🔼 Back to top 24 What might I miss that similar cars have? Although the ZST and ZS EV are available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, the ZS omits Android Auto with only Apple CarPlay compatibility. 24 There isn’t much in the way of dynamic sparkle, but that isn’t in the wheelhouse of most rivals. Packaging could be smarter, too, with adjustable backrests, boot nets and other clever tricks employed by the likes of Skoda’s Kamiq to make the most of space.

🔼 Back to top What’s the infotainment system like? The ZS’s 8.0-inch touchscreen is decent in size but mounted low on the dashboard, forcing the driver to look down and away from the road to operate the software – which is low-contrast and not particularly attractive. Going for the ZST or ZS EV gets you a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen that has better contrast and resolution. It houses wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, navigation and more intricate climate control settings. 24 However, the processor isn’t especially powerful and the system is often laggy. Patience is the name of the game, and testers have found some selections needed a few stabs at the screen owing to its slouchy response.

🔼 Back to top Where does MG make the ZS/ZST? The ZS, ZST and ZS EV are all manufactured in China. 24 Are there plans to update the ZS or ZST soon? Unlike established manufacturers, Chinese car-makers tend to have shorter product lifecycles. The MG ZS to ZST update was a deep facelift so we expect at least another two or three years from the vehicle as we know it.