With cars now faster than ever, claims of 0-100km/h times have gotten smaller and smaller, so we decided to mix things up a bit.

At Performance Car of the Year we took a pair of similarly matched (on paper) contenders, strapped timing gear onto them, then found out what is quickest to 200km/h.

Our first match up is between a hero to fast families everywhere, the Audi RS6, and Affalterbach’s track day hero, the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro.

In theory, these two aren’t likely rivals. However, both have a claimed 3.6 second 0-100km/h time, and use a twin-turbo V8 to deploy circa 400kW+ to the ground.

The Audi is the more powerful, with 441kW and 800Nm, and uses all-wheel drive, but is a hefty 2075kg.

Meanwhile, the AMG sends 430kW and 700Nm to the rear wheels only, but weighs just 1632kg.

Watch the video above for a full breakdown of how both cars performed.

In this showdown, light weight trumps all-wheel drive, with the Pro two tenths quicker to 100km/h, and a whole two seconds faster to 200km/h.

Despite being down on power and driven wheels, it was the AMG which came out on top.

The Audi’s major shortcoming is the launch control. On the day of testing it simply refused to build revs, making for a soft getaway that it was unable to recover from.

At the end of the quarter mile the Mercedes is properly hauling, flying through the traps at 207.82km/h

Over the same distance the Audi hasn’t yet tipped over the double tonne, reading 193.67km/h at the end of its 400 metre sprint.

Make sure to check back next week as the Porsche 911 Turbo S faces off against the Audi R8 Performance for an all-German atmo v turbo duel.