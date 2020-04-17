WhichCar
Formula E racer’s three-car garage is all about speed

19 Apr 2020 Features

Nostalgic about the past and excited by the future, this former f1 racer knows exactly what cars he’d love in his dream garage

>Ferrari F40

Back when it came out, it was a proper beast, maybe the most powerful car ever built at the time. When I was five years old, the first thing I remember is my dad took me in an F40, and I was so impressed and fell in love with it instantly.

Ferrari F40

Nissan GT-R

I actually already own one of these. When I turned 18 years old and I got my driver’s licence, it was the greatest car to have in terms of value and performance. It was a dream car for me when I was 18, and now I have one and like it very much.

Nissan GT-R

Aston Martin Valkyrie

I think this is going to be the best car ever. Not only in terms of power, but in cornering speed as well. I think it will push the limit of what defines a hypercar further than it has ever been. Clearly, for me, it is going to be the quickest road-legal car ever.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

