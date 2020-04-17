Nostalgic about the past and excited by the future, this former f1 racer knows exactly what cars he’d love in his dream garage

Back when it came out, it was a proper beast, maybe the most powerful car ever built at the time. When I was five years old, the first thing I remember is my dad took me in an F40, and I was so impressed and fell in love with it instantly.

I actually already own one of these. When I turned 18 years old and I got my driver’s licence, it was the greatest car to have in terms of value and performance. It was a dream car for me when I was 18, and now I have one and like it very much.

I think this is going to be the best car ever. Not only in terms of power, but in cornering speed as well. I think it will push the limit of what defines a hypercar further than it has ever been. Clearly, for me, it is going to be the quickest road-legal car ever.

