The Volkswagen Amarok 580 Ultimate is the most powerful (and most expensive) diesel-powered dual-cab on the market.

With a sticker price of $72,790, the Amarok 580 utilises a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine to send 190kW and 580Nm to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Volkswagen says that the turbo-diesel engine is able to produce an extra 10kW when an overboost function is activated, allowing the Amarok 580 to crack 100km/h from a standstill in a claimed 7.3 seconds.

We decided to put that claim to the test, taking the Amarok’s flagship model to Heathcote Raceway to find out exactly how quick the ultimate diesel dual-cab can go.

During our independent testing, the best figure we could get out of the torquey VW was 7.7 seconds to 100km/h. While that’s not as fast as the brochure may claim, it’s nothing to be sneezed at.

The best figure we've achieved from a 130kW/450Nm Toyota Hilux is 11.2 seconds to 100km/h, while the twin-turbo 2.0-litre Ford Rangers can only manage in the high-nine second bracket.

It's also 0.2s quicker than the claim for the recently departed Mercedes-Benz x350d Power, so it's fairly clear that the Amarok has earned its bragging rights in this corner of the market.

The only vehicles that offer the same utilitarian practicality as the Amarok with more performance are the much more expensive (and far larger!) Ram 1500 and Silverado 1500 American pick-ups. However, those behemoths are powered by big petrol V8 engines, so we're not really comparing apples with apples there.

While the VW isn’t as heavy as those American powerhouses, it does still weigh just north of two tonnes. However, it utilises more road-focused Bridgestone Dueler H/T rubber, in 255/50R20 specs on all four corners.

While you aren’t going to be winning many drag races, if you do decide to take an Amarok to the ‘strip, you can expect an ET of 15.6 secs @ 143.8km/h. You can say that the Volkswagen is just as quick as $100k worth of Ford Mustang R-Spec and you wouldn't be wrong. Only when pushed volunteer the information that this measure is from standstill to 20km/h!

For a full rundown of how the Amarok performed, check out our data below:

10 km/h: 0.4 sec

20 km/h: 0.9 sec

30 km/h: 1.5 sec

40 km/h: 2.1 sec

50 km/h: 2.9 sec

60 km/h: 3.6 sec

70 km/h: 4.5 sec

80 km/h: 5.4 sec

90 km/h: 6.5 sec

100 km/h: 7.7 sec

110 km/h: 9.1 sec

120 km/h: 10.8 sec

130 km/h: 12.6 sec

140 km/h: 14.6 sec

150 km/h: 17.6 sec

160 km/h: 21.6 sec

170 km/h: 26.5 sec

0-400m km/h: 15.6 sec @ 143.8km/h

Braking 100-0km/h: 37.5m / 2.7 sec

Tyre: Bridgestone Dueler H/T

Tyre size: 255/50 R20 109H

Turns Lock to Lock: 2.8

Redline: 4600rpm

Cutout: 4700rpm

Speed at 100: 97km/h

