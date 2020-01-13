To showcase its range of factory-backed accessories that will be available at launch, Ford USA has revealed five new adventure-inspired Bronco concepts that were expected to debut at the now-cancelled 2020 SEMA Show.

The five Bronco concepts are: Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide; Two-Door Trail Rig; Sport Trail Rig; Sport TOW RZR; and Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol.

CONCEPT: Gladiator 'Farout'

“Our dream for Bronco was not just to design a family of vehicles people would love, but to build a community around people who love to go off-road and get into the wild, who want to customise and personise their Broncos, and share experiences with each other,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive officer.

Bronco Four-Door Outer Banks Fishing Guide

Based on the four-door Bronco 'Outer Banks', the Fishing Guide is built as a lifestyle vehicle with - you guessed it - fishing in mind, with a custom-made fishing pole and seat perch fitted to fender-mounted trail sights. A Bestop Sunrider first-row soft top as well as factory-style roof rails and crossbars reside up top, complemented by a Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack. Extra kit includes a Ford Performance modular front bumper and safari bar, a slide-out tailgate, all-weather floor mats and splash guards.

Bronco Two-Door Trail Rig

Based on the two-door 'Badlands', the Two-Door Trail Rig concept utilises a Ford Performance modular front bumper and a Yakima Platform roof rack system, with mounts for a shovel, recovery boards and a WARN recovery kit. A WARN winch up front will help get wayward mates out of a pickle, while a 40-inch LED light bar and beadlock-capable wheels round out the package.

Bronco Sport Trail Rig

Also based on the 'Badlands' series, the Sport Trail Rig receives a one-inch lift kit and adds 31-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tyres, RIGID LED off-road lights, and a Yakima LockNLoad Platform roof rack with mounts for a high-lift jack kit, recovery boards and jerry cans.

WATCH NEXT: Bronco rock-crawling in Moab

Bronco Sport TOW RZR

For the adventurer who likes to tow and haul outdoor gear, the TOW RZR is the concept that'll tick the right boxes. Again based on the 'Badlands' series, the TOW RZR adds Yakima HD Bar crossbars, an OffGrid medium cargo basket, and a Class II Trailer Tow Package with a 2200lb capacity.

Bronco Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol

The Sport Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol is loaded with a Yakima LockNLoad Cargo Platform with mounts for a high-lift jack, recovery boards and jerry cans; a Ford Performance by RIGID off-road LED light bar; and an interior Yakima rack to store two mountain bikes.

In total, more than 200 factory-backed accessories will be available for two- and four-door Broncos, as well as more than 100 accessories for Bronco Sport models.

The Bronco is not coming to Australia.