This is it, the new 911 Turbo and everything we know about it so far!

There’s no point listing everything else in the March 2020 issue of MOTOR magazine here when you can scroll down and see for yourself, so get to it!

You can find MOTOR at retailers around Australia. Or you can subscribe and save yourself some cash, there’s even a (cheaper!) digital subscription option.

Subscribers often receive their mags earlier, so you’ll get to see what MOTOR has to offer before anyone else.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to interact with us, give us feedback, and get a peek behind the scenes.

New 911 Turbo S Inbound

All you need to know about Stuttgart’s 478kW sports car tornado!

MOTOR review: 992 911 Turbo S prototype

Call of the Wild: Ford Mustang R-Spec Driven

Denied the GT500, Ford Aus couldn’t resist building its own 500kW super ‘Stang.

MOTOR review: Shelby GT500

The Gordon Murray Interview

Gordon Murray is building what he heralds as the last great analogue supercar. We sit down with the creator of the legendary McLaren F1 in his home.

MOTOR news: Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 design and aerodynamics revealed

iMad Max: Hyundai iMax Drift Bus driven on track

Factory-built, 300kW, twin-turbo, rear-drive, and seats eight. We go all aboard the Drift Bus.

Worthy Watch: iMax N Drift Bus debuts at World Time Attack

Trophy Hunters: Mégane RS Trophy vs rival hot hatches

Renault Sport finally releases a Mégane RS capable of tackling Honda’s Civic Type R and the i30 N. We put the three head to head to see which rises to the top.

MOTOR review: Megane RS300 Trophy

Stealth Bomber: BMW Alpina B5 Touring

The B5 Touring is designed to eat up long distances, so 1000km in one day should test its mettle nicely!

70 Years of Formula 1

2020 marks seven decades of mankind’s greatest achievement. We celebrate with an iconic standout car from each of the seven eras.

MOTOR feature: Hamilton's 2019 championship winning car driven!

Modern Classic: Buying a Mercedes-Benz SLK55 AMG

Rear-drive, roof down, and a 5.4-litre V8 under the bonnet. The SLK55 is a relatively affordable way into the fold of drop-top Benz ownership.

classic MOTOR: AMG SLK55

The MOTOR Garage: AMG C63 S, Abarth 124, Camaro ZL1

There’s been a mix-up with our new Nissan Leaf long-termer! Plus our Abarth leaves the garage, and the ZL1 meets a Blue Oval challenger.

First Fangs

We drive the new Porsche 718 Cayman GTS, the Hyundai Veloster Turbo, BMW’s X5 M Competition, and more.

And the rest!

Columns, the usual features, our Hot Source data, and your own contributions!