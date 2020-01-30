WhichCar Weekly podcast episode 48 | Holden special

The dust is still settling on the announcement that Holden will cease to exist by the end of the year so the WhichCar Weekly panel has called an early podcast to discuss.

Joining the panel for this special edition, Bauer Media’s resident Holden expert and Unique Cars magazine editor Guy Allen, who brings decades of experience and Holden ownership to the studio.

How is this the end of the Lion, why did Australia’s once favourite car brand fall from grace, what’s happens next, could it have been prevented, and does it signify larger troubles for General Motors on a global scale?

Read next: How much does it cost to kill Holden?

The boys also chat about General Motors’ presence in Australia after Holden's passing and what impact will there be on the general Australian new car market.

Scott, Dan and Guy also take time to discuss the good times, their favourite Holdens and the reasons the iconic brand will always live on in the hearts of millions.

Read next: Why did Australian’s turn their backs on Holden?

