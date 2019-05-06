WhichCar Weekly podcast episode 50 now live

They say that desperate times call for desperate measure and, in a bid to continue the WhichCar Weekly conversation in these unusual times, Andy, Dan and Scott have regrouped in the virtual world.

What better way to mark our fiftieth instalment of WCW than with the exciting addition of the visual medium? Click on the Podbean link to listen in the conventional manner, or watch this space for the full-motion, full colour, three-way video conference version coming soon!

Up for chat today, the boys discuss their favourite driving roads from home - wherever home is or once was - and around the world.

From Scotty’s home stomping ground and the incredible roads of Tasmania, through incredible off-road adventures to Africa and beyond, European destinations and even to the other side of the planet and the green lanes of England. Tune in to find out our top five.

And as if that wasn’t enough, we match each drive with the perfect car. Like a fifteen-course degustation dinner complete with the best booze and company.

Lyell Highway, Tasmania

During these difficult times we will be endeavouring to keep bringing you all of the best from WhichCar Weekly, and if the new visual medium works for you then keep an eye out for more exciting developments.

