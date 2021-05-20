2021 Kia Stinger GT long-term review

Introduction: Standing Out

Newman’s new Kia Stinger GT is hard to miss

I have been known to lose cars in carparks. Not going shopping or anything hare-brained like that, but the long-term airport parking is a killer. Obviously it hasn’t been a particular problem in recent times, but nevertheless as the world returns to normal it’s a comfort that a lime green Mustang has been replaced by something equally vivid.

I haven’t seen anything quite as orange as ‘my’ new Stinger GT since dear Donny T was a regular fixture on the evening news, but I find the sight of this Neon Orange Kia much more appealing.

The Stinger GT has always been a good looking car in my opinion, albeit better suited to some colours than others, but the facelift applied as part of its recent mid-life update has ratcheted up its desirability.

6

The changes have been relatively subtle, but the new slimmer-spoked wheel design suits the car well and the full-length LED strip at the rear will fool plenty into thinking they are following an Audi A7 at night.

Although the GT needs all the help it can get; since its introduction in 2017 just 6350 examples have been sold (as of the end of February 2021) though sales have been pleasingly steady, the three full years accounting for 1957, 1773 and 1778 sales from 2018-2020 respectively.

It’s a mark of how buyers have abandoned the large, rear-wheel drive performance segment that these figures are considered reasonable. By way of comparison, Kia sold more than 20,000 Carnivals. Granted, quite a few of those will be fleet sales, but around four times as many people want a Kia with eight seats than with a twin-turbocharged V6 and rear-wheel drive.

Kia is not discouraged. According to Thomas Schemera, head of product division at Hyundai Motor Group: “The Stinger remains the standard-bearer for the Kia brand. It remains our most driver-focused car and is capable of covering great distances in comfort and style.”

6

"The Stinger GT has always been a good looking car"

The range has shrunk slightly from six variants to four, both the unchained 182kW/353Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder and 274kW/510Nm 3.3-litre V6 models available in an entry-level ’S’ and fully loaded GT-Line (I4T) and GT (V6TT) specification. The latter scores an extra 2kW thanks to the introduction as standard of an electronically actuated bi-modal exhaust.

Nine colours are available across the range, with a 10th – Aurora Black Pearl – limited to the top-spec variants at a cost of $695. Prices have lifted slightly, the GT now $63,260 or $66,690 driveaway. Kia’s excellent seven-year, umlimited-kilometre warranty applies and a seven-year capped price servicing program is also available at a cost of $4243 over the seven years, though the services themselves range in price from $350 for the first and $952 for the seventh. Servicing intervals are 12 months or 10,000km, whichever occurs first.

6

Kia has pushed all its active safety chips in with the new Stinger. As well as the usual auto-emergency braking (AEB), active cruise control, blind spot warning etc. there is now cyclist detection and junction assist, which detects oncoming traffic when turning, improved lane keeping assist with road edge detection, lane follow assist to keep the vehicle centred, blind spot collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic assist and a blind-spot view monitor, which shows the side of the car in the 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument display when the indicator is activated.

Safe exit warning also uses a sound and display to warn if a vehicle is approaching when exiting the car, but whether this cornucopia of systems is subtly helpful or intrusive remains to be discovered.

Inside there’s a larger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with smartphone mirroring and multi-connection Bluetooth, allowing one device to be used for music and another for phone calls, 64 mood lighting colours, remote engine start using the new smart key, a frameless rear-vision mirror, power tailgate that can be set to four different heights while the eight-way adjustable front seats are covered in Nappa leather and heated/cooled.

6

Mechanically it’s basically all as before, but there’s plenty of good stuff including Brembo brakes (350mm front discs and four-piston calipers with 340mm rear discs and two-potters), adaptive dampers and a limited-slip diff, but there’s been a tyre upgrade to Michelin Pilot Sport 4s.

However, these tyres are the reason that I haven’t had much time behind the wheel, as a shop mix-up left the car with three Pilot Sport 4s and one 4 S. With that rectified, next month it’s time to drive. – SN

Things we love

Rear-drive fun

Bold colour

V6 twin-turbo

Things we rue

Wrong tyres

Lack of kays

Conspicuous

Back to top ^

6

MORE All Kia Stinger reviews