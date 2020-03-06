A PURPOSE-BUILT Prado has won our Readers' Rig competition for August 2020.

TOYOTA PRADO 120

This is my ongoing project. The Prado has Bushskinz bash plates, Xrox bar, Southern Cross Fabworks rock sliders, Toyo Open Country M/T tyres, GME UHF, Drifta storage drawer system, Evakool DC-40 draw fridge, Rhino-Rack Pioneer platform, and Supa-Peg Rapid Wing 6 awning. I’ve got a Carbon winch and Stedi Type X Pro driving lights sitting in the garage about to be wired up. I’m also currently in the process of getting the dual-battery system done, likely going with a Fullriver 120amp/h AGM battery and Redarc BCDC charger. I live in Sydney, I spend most of my time wandering up and down the Great Dividing Range, though most of my favourite haunts are in the Blue Mountains and surrounds or north in the Barrington Tops.

In March, I got to Moreton Island and I proposed to the missus there. I had a seizure late last year and have been diagnosed with epilepsy which has kept me from being behind the wheel. My partner, brother and friends have been taking the wheel for me on camping trips which has been nice in a way as I can sit back and enjoy a cold beer while someone else drives. I’ve started treatment though and have a date locked in for when I can take the reins of my beloved 4WD again. Looking forward to adventures to come, I’ve got plans to go down to Vic High Country in a couple months and I’ve also got Tasmania on my radar – I want to go down to Cockle Creek and see the Aurora Australis out over the Southern Ocean - Sean Bowden

TOYOTA N70 HILUX

Gear includes a SEQ Fabrication SAS kit, GU diffs front and rear, 2.5 10-inch coilovers, 2.0 rear shocks and dampener, rear inversion for shocks, RG leafs, SEQ Fab shackles, Superior radius arms, right-hand-drop transfer, GU steering box, front auto locker, rear LSD, and 315/75/16 Toyo Open Country MTs. Engine: HKS, +30 injectors, FMIC NPC, Procharge turbo, a ScanGauge, and all tuning done by Just Autos. Other kit includes a SEQ Fab nudge bar, Phat Bars sliders, alloy tray (new steel one in the making), eBay snorkel, 42-inch roof light bar with bullseye mounts, and a half cage - Liam Maher

2005 TOYOTA HILUX

It’s running a 4.0-litre V6 with the five-speed manual. It’s been lifted and has 38-inch Deegans, an Xrox bar, bash plate, winch, snorkel and lights. Next are rock sliders and a dog cage/toolbox - Mitchell Duke

JEEP CHEROKEE 65TH ANNIVERSARY

The Cherokee has an ARB bullbar, Ironman 4x4 two-inch modified suspension, Spartan lockers, 31-inch tyres, UHF drawers in the back, and many more mods - Mark E Spencer

2018 ISUZU D-MAX

It has an AFN bullbar, Stedi Type-X Pro spotlights, Dobinsons MRR lift kit, Phat Bars four-inch stainless-steel snorkel, ARB Ascent Canopy with full fit-out of two 100amp/h batteries and drawers, and an ARB rear bar. It sits on 265/70/17 Hankook Dynapro MTs and Fuel Vector rims - Jano Van Der Linde

2012 LAND ROVER DEFENDER 90

Kit includes a dual battery system, Safari snorkel, Terrafirma bullbar, Landybitz sliders, aftermarket cruise control, Mantec spare tyre carrier, GME UHF in roof console, XTM rear drawer/fridge slide, Stedi lightbar and heaps of other small accessories. Next up will be mud tyres and upgraded suspension - Madelyn Holmes