Specifications for the 1983 Holden Commodore Vacationer Iii. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1983 Holden Commodore Vacationer Iii Vh 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1451 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1416 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2668 mm
|Height
|1379 mm
|Length
|4706 mm
|Width
|1722 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1286 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|231 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided