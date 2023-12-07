WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Commodore
  4. Vacationer

1985 Holden Commodore Vacationer Vk 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1985 Holden Commodore Vacationer Vk 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1985 Holden Commodore Vacationer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden Commodore News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1463 mm
Tracking Rear 1428 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2668 mm
Height 1378 mm
Length 4714 mm
Width 1722 mm
Kerb Weight 1225 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 232 Nm
Makimum Power 86 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 8K19Lej200025K
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia