WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Commodore
  4. Sl

1986 Holden Commodore Sl Vk 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1986 Holden Commodore Sl Vk 5.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1986 Holden Commodore Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden Commodore News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1451 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2668 mm
Height 1401 mm
Length 4717 mm
Width 1722 mm
Kerb Weight 1321 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 11 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 17 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 117 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 8K35Tej300026K
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia