WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Commodore
  4. Sl

1988 Holden Commodore Sl Vl 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1988 Holden Commodore Sl Vl 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1988 Holden Commodore Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden Commodore News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1451 mm
Tracking Rear 1433 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2668 mm
Height 1368 mm
Length 4766 mm
Width 1722 mm
Kerb Weight 1225 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1709 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1590 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 247 Nm
Makimum Power 114 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 8K196Gl412345L
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia