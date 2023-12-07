Specifications for the 1988 Holden Commodore Vacationer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1988 Holden Commodore Vacationer Vl 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1451 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1433 mm
|Ground Clearance
|151 mm
|Wheelbase
|2668 mm
|Height
|1389 mm
|Length
|4766 mm
|Width
|1722 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1336 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1792 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1590 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|247 Nm
|Makimum Power
|114 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|8K356Gl412345L
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette