Specifications for the 1992 Holden Commodore Vacationer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1992 Holden Commodore Vacationer Vp 3.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1451 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1478 mm
|Wheelbase
|2822 mm
|Height
|1422 mm
|Length
|4896 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1346 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1590 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|293 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vpk35Hml123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia