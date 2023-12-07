Specifications for the 2000 Holden Commodore Olympic Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2000 Holden Commodore Olympic Edition Vtii 3.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1569 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2938 mm
|Height
|1545 mm
|Length
|5042 mm
|Width
|1847 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1572 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|304 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6H8Vtk35Hxl123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Air Conditioning
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Long Range Fuel Tank
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- (ABS) & Side Airbags & Passenger Airbag - $1,980