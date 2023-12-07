Specifications for the 2003 Holden Commodore S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2003 Holden Commodore S Vy 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1569 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2789 mm
|Height
|1455 mm
|Length
|4903 mm
|Width
|1842 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|3600
|Maxiumum Torque
|305 Nm
|Makimum Power
|152 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6G1Yl51A13L123456
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,170
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $595
- Holden Assist - $1,990
- Liquid Petroleum Gas - $2,315
- Limited Slip Differential - $350
- Metallic Paint - $255
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $495