Specifications for the 2005 Holden Commodore Ssz. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2005 Holden Commodore Ssz Vz 5.7L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1558 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2789 mm
|Height
|1455 mm
|Length
|4903 mm
|Width
|1842 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1654 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Semi Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6G1Zk517$4L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System