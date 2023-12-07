WhichCar
2010 Holden Commodore Ss-V Redline Edition Ve Ii 6.0L Petrol 4D Sportwagon

2010 Holden Commodore Ss-V Redline Edition Ve Ii 6.0L Petrol 4D Sportwagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2010 Holden Commodore Ss-V Redline Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1592 mm
Tracking Rear 1608 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1476 mm
Length 4894 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1731 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 344 g/km
Green House 2.5
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 245/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number 6G1Ep5%&$#L123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia