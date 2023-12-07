Specifications for the 2010 Holden Commodore Ss-V. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Holden Commodore Ss-V Ve My10 6.0L Petrol 4D Sportwagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1592 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1608 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1476 mm
|Length
|4894 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1731 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|344 g/km
|Green House
|2.5
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6G1Ep5%&$#L123456
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $1,290
- Reversing Camera - $500
- Satellite Navigation - $1,990