Specifications for the 2012 Holden Commodore Sv6 (Lpg). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Holden Commodore Sv6 (Lpg) Ve Ii My12.5 3.6L Gas 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Gas
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1592 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1608 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1476 mm
|Length
|4894 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1684 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|198 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Liquid Petroleum Gas
|Fuel Economy City
|12.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Lpg
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6G1Ek5%&$#L123456
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Reversing Camera - $350
- Satellite Navigation - $990