2013 Holden Commodore Sv6 Ve Ii My12.5 3.6L Petrol 4D Sportwagon

2013 Holden Commodore Sv6 Ve Ii My12.5 3.6L Petrol 4D Sportwagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2013 Holden Commodore Sv6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1592 mm
Tracking Rear 1608 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1476 mm
Length 4894 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1684 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 233 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 2900
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number 6G1Ek5%&$#L123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia