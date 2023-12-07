Specifications for the 2022 MG Hs Core. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 MG Hs Core Sas23 My22 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1593 mm
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Wheelbase
|2720 mm
|Height
|1664 mm
|Length
|4574 mm
|Width
|1876 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1489 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1928 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|170 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|214 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|170 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|119 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17 96H
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17 96H
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsja24U97Kg123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cornering Brake Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- ECO Indicator
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Headrests Rear
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Individual Cool Box
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Intelligent Light System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Key
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Anti-submarine Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Anti-submarine Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Virtual Instruments
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Solid Paint
