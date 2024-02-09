Specifications for the 2023 MG Mg4 Xpower. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 MG Mg4 Xpower Meh32 My23 Electric 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Wheelbase
|2705 mm
|Height
|1516 mm
|Length
|4287 mm
|Width
|1836 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2261 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel
|Electric
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18 98W
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18 98W
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|40000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rh Side Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsjwh4097Mn997872
|Vehicle Segment
|Small Up To 40K
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Delayed
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Active Radiator Grille Shutters
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bonnet Covering
- Brake Calipers with Logo
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Interior
- Blind Spot Detection
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Charge Ports
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Charging Indicator
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Charge Port Unlock Reminder
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Ajar Warning
- Driver Behaviour Warning
- Dual Electric Motors
- Driver Mode Selection
- Digital Odometer
- Door Opening Warning
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Control Air Conditioning
- ECO Mode
- Emergency Lane Keep Assist
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flat Fold Seating 2nd Row
- Fog Lights - Rear
- FM Radio
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Window
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Minimizing Steering Column
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage Compartment Floor - Adjustable 2 Heights
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Digital Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Music Streaming
- Normal Mode
- On-board Charger
- One Pedal Drive
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Plug Type 2 CCS
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Front Axle
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor - Rear Axle
- Power Counter
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Steering Mode Adjust
- Polyurethane Leather & Alcantara Seats
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Headrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Regenerative Braking
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Speed Assistance System
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Service Reminder
- Sound Field Calibration
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Snow Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Pedals
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Trip Computer
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Twin Split Aero Spoiler
- Top View Camera (360 Degree)
- USB Input Socket
- USB-A Input Socket/s
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Vehicle to Load Charging
- Voice Control
- Video Streaming
- Virtual Instruments
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Satin Paint Premium - $1,000
- Standard Paint
- Two-tone Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Volcano Orange/Pearlescent Black Roof
|Orange/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|—
|Hunter Green
|Green
|Satin Paint Premium
|$1,000
|Sterling Silver/Pearlescent Black Roof
|Silver/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|—
|Diamond Red/Pearlescent Black Roof
|Red/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|—
|Camden Grey/Pearlescent Black Roof
|Grey/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|—
|Brixton Blue/Pearlescent Black Roof
|Blue/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|—
|Dover White/Pearlescent Black Roof
|White/Black
|Standard Paint
|—
|Black Pearl
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|—
|Hunter Green/Pearlescent Black Roof
|Green/Black
|Two-tone Paint
|—
Current MG Mg4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xpower 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,990
|Excite 51 125Kw 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$40,990
|Excite 64 150Kw 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$45,990
|Essence 64 150Kw 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,990
|Essence Long Range 77 180Kw 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$53,990
