WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. MG
  3. Mg4
  4. Excite 64

2024 MG Mg4 Excite 64 Meh32 My23 Electric 5D Hatchback

2024 MG Mg4 Excite 64 Meh32 My23 Electric 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2024 MG Mg4 Excite 64. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE MG Mg4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 147 mm
Wheelbase 2705 mm
Height 1504 mm
Length 4287 mm
Width 1836 mm
Kerb Weight 1648 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2113 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17 95V
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17 95V
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 40000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rh Side Under Driver Seat
Compliance Location Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Lsjwh4097Mn997872
Vehicle Segment Small From 40K
Country Manufactured China

Current MG Mg4 pricing and specs

Xpower 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $59,990
Excite 51 125Kw 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $40,990
Excite 64 150Kw 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $45,990
Essence 64 150Kw 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $47,990
Essence Long Range 77 180Kw 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD $53,990
Xpower 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $59,990