Specifications for the 2024 MG Mg4 Excite 64. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 MG Mg4 Excite 64 Meh32 My23 Electric 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|147 mm
|Wheelbase
|2705 mm
|Height
|1504 mm
|Length
|4287 mm
|Width
|1836 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1648 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2113 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17 95V
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17 95V
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|40000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rh Side Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsjwh4097Mn997872
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Delayed
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bonnet Covering
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Charging Indicator
- Charging Port AC - Type 2
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Charge Port Unlock Reminder
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Door Ajar Warning
- Driver Mode Selection
- Digital Odometer
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flat Fold Seating 2nd Row
- FM Radio
- Headrests Rear
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Minimizing Steering Column
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Digital Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MG Pilot
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Normal Mode
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Perimeter Alarm
- Plug Type 2 CCS
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
- Power Counter
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Headrest
- Remote Smartphone App
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Speed Assistance System
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Mode
- Snow Mode
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle to Load Charging
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Virtual Instruments
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Sterling Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Dover White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Diamond Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Camden Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Black Pearl
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Brixton Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Volcano Orange
|Orange
|Metallic Paint
|$700
Current MG Mg4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xpower 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,990
|Excite 51 125Kw 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$40,990
|Excite 64 150Kw 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$45,990
|Essence 64 150Kw 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,990
|Essence Long Range 77 180Kw 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$53,990
|Xpower 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,990