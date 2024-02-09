Specifications for the 2024 MG Mg4 Essence Long Range 77. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 MG Mg4 Essence Long Range 77 Meh32 My23 Electric 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Electric
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|158 mm
|Wheelbase
|2705 mm
|Height
|1516 mm
|Length
|4287 mm
|Width
|1836 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1748 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2209 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|Engine
|Electric
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18 98W
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18 98W
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|40000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rh Side Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsjwh4097Mn997872
|Vehicle Segment
|Small From 40K
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Delayed
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Active Air Shutter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bonnet Covering
- Blind Spot Detection
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Charging Indicator
- Charging Port AC - Type 2
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Custom Mode
- Charge Port Unlock Reminder
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Door Ajar Warning
- Driver Mode Selection
- Digital Odometer
- Door Opening Warning
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Emergency Lane Keep Assist
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flat Fold Seating 2nd Row
- FM Radio
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Rear
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Minimizing Steering Column
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Digital Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MG Pilot
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Normal Mode
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Plug Type 2 CCS
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
- Power Counter
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Headrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Remote Smartphone App
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Speed Assistance System
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sound Field Calibration
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Mode
- Snow Mode
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Top View Camera (360 Degree)
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle to Load Charging
- Voice Control
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Virtual Instruments
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Whiplash protection System - Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Sterling Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Dover White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Diamond Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Camden Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Black Pearl
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Brixton Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$700
|Volcano Orange
|Orange
|Metallic Paint
|$700
Current MG Mg4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xpower 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,990
|Excite 51 125Kw 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$40,990
|Excite 64 150Kw 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$45,990
|Essence 64 150Kw 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,990
|Essence Long Range 77 180Kw 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$53,990
|Xpower 5D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,990