Specifications for the 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Rambox (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Ram 1500 Limited Rambox (Hybrid) Dt My23 5.7L Hybrid Crew Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1742 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1727 mm
|Ground Clearance
|221 mm
|Wheelbase
|3672 mm
|Height
|1972 mm
|Length
|5916 mm
|Width
|2474 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2749 kg
|Gcm
|7713 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|4500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|701 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|98 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|283 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|283 g/km
|Engine
|Port Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3950
|Maxiumum Torque
|556 Nm
|Makimum Power
|291 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R22 Xl
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R22 Xl
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Heavy Duty Shock Absorbers, Lower A-Arm, Stabiliser Bar, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers, Upper A Arm
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Heavy Duty Shock Absorbers, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Front Driver Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|1C6Srfht2Ln407218
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 180 amp Alternator
- 230V Power Outlet
- 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins
- 336mm Front Brakes
- 352mm Rear Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Air Dam - Active
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Advanced Multi-stage Airbags - Front
- Active Radiator Grille Shutters
- Air Suspension - 4 Corner
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Flares
- Black Exhaust Finisher
- Black Grille
- Black Headlamps
- Black Badges
- Black Grille Surround
- Bi-LED Projector Headlights
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitor & Reverse Traffic Detection
- Bench Seat Rear
- Bed Step - Deployable
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Rear - Fold-down
- Chrome Exterior Door Handle Inserts
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Central Locking Tailgate
- Cargo Management System - Lockable with Lighting
- Compass Display
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System
- Cab Rear Wall Window - Power Sliding
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Digital Instrument Cluster - 12 inch
- Dual Pane Sunroof
- Dual Range Transfer Case
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electric Transfer Case
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fog Lights - Front
- Flat Load Rear Floor
- Front Seat Centre Storage
- Full LED Headlights
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heavy Duty Shock Absorbers
- Heavy Duty Towbar
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- eTorque Mild Hybrid System with Refined Stop/Start
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Entry
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Remote x 2
- Key Operated Panic Alarm
- Leather Console Storage Lid
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- LED Cargo Area Lighting
- LED Headlights
- LaneSense
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12 inch Touchscreen
- Navigation System
- Passive Entry
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way with Memory
- Projector Headlights Bi-function
- Premium Instrument Panel
- Parksense Front
- Parksense Rear
- Parkview
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Premium Overhead Console
- Power Adjustable Pedals
- Power Front Seat Passenger 10 way
- Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop
- Premium Console
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Power Sunroof
- Power Sunroof With Power Blinds
- Power Side Steps
- Power Tailgate Release
- Premium Tail Lights - LED
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Rambox Lockable & Drainable
- Rambox Tub
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Floor Storage Box
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Remote Keyless Enter & Go
- Rambox Management System with Lighting
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Remote Proximity Keyless Start
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Rear Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sliding Floor Console Storage Box with Lid
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Signature Lighting
- Sports Hood
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trailer Brake Controls
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Detection
- Tailgate - Ajar Alert
- Tailgate - Fully Damped/Assisted
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Tip Start
- Tonneau Cover
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Tub Length 5ft 7 ins
- Tinted Windows
- Tinted Windshield Glass
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Upholstery - Black
- Upholstery - Partial Premium Leather
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ute Tray Liner
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Ventilated Rear Seats - Outer
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wireless Charging Pad
Optional Extras
- Driver Assist Pack 2 - $4,950
- Metallic Paint - $950
- Pearlescent Paint - $950
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Delmonico Red
|Red
|Metallic Paint
|$950
|Patriot Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$950
|Granite Crystal
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$950
|Billet Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$950
|Diamond Black
|Black
|Pearlescent Paint
|$950
Current Ram 1500 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Express Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$97,000
|Express Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$98,950
|Big Horn (5-7 Tub) Mhev (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$119,950
|Big Horn (6-4 Tub) Mhev (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$120,950
|Limited Rambox (Hybrid) Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$156,950
|Laramie Sport Rambox Mhev Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$141,950
|Laramie (W/Sunroof) Mhev Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$137,950