2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn (5-7 Tub) Mhev (4X4) Dt My23 5.7L Petrol Crew Cab Utility

2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn (5-7 Tub) Mhev (4X4) Dt My23 5.7L Petrol Crew Cab Utility details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn (5-7 Tub) Mhev (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1742 mm
Tracking Rear 1727 mm
Ground Clearance 217 mm
Wheelbase 3569 mm
Height 1968 mm
Length 5833 mm
Width 2465 mm
Kerb Weight 2620 kg
Gcm 7237 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3450 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 830 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 98 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 283 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 283 g/km

Engine
Engine Sequential Mport Efi
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3950
Maxiumum Torque 556 Nm
Makimum Power 291 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/65 R18
Rear Tyre 275/65 R18
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 8Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Lower A-Arm, Stabiliser Bar, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers, Upper A Arm
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number 1C6Srfmt#Pn592439
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis From 10
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Ram 1500 pricing and specs

Express Crew Cab Utility 5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $97,000
Express Crew Cab Utility 5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $98,950
Big Horn (5-7 Tub) Mhev (4X4) Crew Cab Utility 5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $119,950
Big Horn (6-4 Tub) Mhev (4X4) Crew Cab Utility 5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $120,950
Limited Rambox (Hybrid) Crew Cab Utility 5.7L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $156,950
Laramie Sport Rambox Mhev Crew Cab Utility 5.7L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $141,950
Laramie (W/Sunroof) Mhev Crew Cab Utility 5.7L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $137,950