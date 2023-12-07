Specifications for the 2023 Ram 1500 Big Horn (6-4 Tub) Mhev (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Ram 1500 Big Horn (6-4 Tub) Mhev (4X4) Dt My23 5.7L Petrol Crew Cab Utility
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1742 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1727 mm
|Ground Clearance
|217 mm
|Wheelbase
|3898 mm
|Height
|1968 mm
|Length
|6142 mm
|Width
|2474 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2550 kg
|Gcm
|7713 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|4500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|878 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|98 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|283 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|283 g/km
|Engine
|Sequential Mport Efi
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3950
|Maxiumum Torque
|556 Nm
|Makimum Power
|291 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/65 R18
|Rear Tyre
|275/65 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Lower A-Arm, Stabiliser Bar, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers, Upper A Arm
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|1C6Srfmt#Pn592439
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis From 10
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 180 amp Alternator
- 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins
- 375mm Rear Brakes
- 378mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- 730 Amp Maintenance Free Battery
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Advanced Multi-stage Airbags - Front
- Active Radiator Grille Shutters
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bench Seat 2nd Row - 3 Person
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Chrome Bumpers
- Cruise Control
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Radiator Grille Highlights
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Badging
- Central Locking Tailgate
- Cab Rear Wall Window - Power Sliding
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Cloth Upholstery
- Drop In Bedliner
- Driver Information Interface Colour Display
- Dark Exhaust Tips
- Dual Range Transfer Case
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electric Transfer Case
- Fog Lights - Front
- Flat Load Rear Floor
- Heavy Duty Chassis
- Heavy Duty Shock Absorbers
- Heavy Duty Towbar
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Heated Steering Wheel
- eTorque Mild Hybrid System with Refined Stop/Start
- Instrument Cluster Display - 3.5 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Remote x 2
- Key Operated Panic Alarm
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mud Flaps - Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Temperature Control
- Power Assisted Brakes
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Push Button Start
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Remote Keyless Entry with Allsecure Controls
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps - Black
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trailer Brake Controls
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate - Fully Damped/Assisted
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 8.4 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Tinted Windows
- Tinted Windshield Glass
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Uconnect
- Upholstery - Grey
- USB-A Input Socket/s
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Diamond Black
|Black
|Solid Paint
|—
|Granite Crystal
|Grey
|Solid Paint
|—
|Billet Silver
|Silver
|Solid Paint
|—
Current Ram 1500 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Express Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$97,000
|Express Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$98,950
|Big Horn (5-7 Tub) Mhev (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$119,950
|Big Horn (6-4 Tub) Mhev (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$120,950
|Limited Rambox (Hybrid) Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$156,950
|Laramie Sport Rambox Mhev Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$141,950
|Laramie (W/Sunroof) Mhev Crew Cab Utility
|5.7L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$137,950