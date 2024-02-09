WhichCar
2024 Ram 1500 Limited Rambox (Hybrid) Dt My23 5.7L Hybrid Crew Cab Utility

2024 Ram 1500 Limited Rambox (Hybrid) Dt My23 5.7L Hybrid Crew Cab Utility details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2024 Ram 1500 Limited Rambox (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1742 mm
Tracking Rear 1727 mm
Ground Clearance 221 mm
Wheelbase 3672 mm
Height 1972 mm
Length 5916 mm
Width 2474 mm
Kerb Weight 2749 kg
Gcm 7713 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3450 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 701 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 98 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 283 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 12.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 283 g/km

Engine
Engine Port Mpfi
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3950
Maxiumum Torque 556 Nm
Makimum Power 291 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R22 Xl
Rear Tyre 285/45 R22 Xl
Front Rim Size 9Jx22
Rear Rim Size 9Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Heavy Duty Shock Absorbers, Lower A-Arm, Stabiliser Bar, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers, Upper A Arm
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Coil Spring, Heavy Duty Shock Absorbers, Solid Axle, Stabiliser Bar, Track Bar, Twin Tube Shock Absorbers

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Front Driver Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number 1C6Srfht2Ln407218
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured United States Of America

