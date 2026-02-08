If there’s a blueprint to be studied on how to gain traction in the Aussie new-car market by a challenger brand, MG’s approach might be the one to pay close attention to. Hot on the heels of increased market share, the Chinese manufacturer has added a dual-cab to its showroom in the form of the slightly left-field U9.

Why left field? Well, it does some things that are, let’s say, unconventional. The rear seat folds out of the way and you can drop the firewall section behind it to open up a vast open space. Makes for a breezy run up the freeway too.

Does a dual-cab need such theatrics? No. Does it work? If you’ve got something longer to move that won’t fit into the tray for example, you can utilise this clever optional feature.

3

We’ll get to the driving in a minute but the factor that most closely attracts Wheels UOTY judging criteria is the price. At the time of testing, you could buy the full-fruit Explore Pro we have here for $60,990 drive-away, which positions it as significantly more affordable than any established dual-cab with similar levels of standard equipment. Keep in mind, too, that the range-opening U9 Explore starts from $52,990. In other words, MG’s determination to pursue an aggressive pricing structure in this segment could prove to be a stroke of genius. Time will tell.

So the value equation is nailed, but what else does the U9 do, or not do? When you look at the standard specifications and outputs on paper, its only challenge in this segment is that it’s untested. That’s even more the case when you think about something like Ranger that has been setting the standard in the segment for a decade or more.

Tackling Ranger and HiLux head on will be no easy feat for MG, even with that sharp pricing. An unconditional five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty adds to its value, though.

We noted in our initial testing of the U9 that it was a clever move to partner with component suppliers with trusted credentials. There’s the eight-speed ZF automatic, a Borg Warner 4WD system, and Bosch electronic stability control. Rather than go it alone, MG is onto something here using crucial components from suppliers with a long history of robust quality.

Therefore, it’s in the driving the U9 most impresses, aside from the quality of the cabin and technology on offer. Despite some of the U9’s shortcomings, Morley noted as much in his assessment.

2

“Is an independent rear suspension enough to save the MG from being seen as a rebadged LDV Terron 9?” Morley asked. “No, as it turns out. Nor does the sophisticated rear end add much to the formula beyond a better ride in some circumstances. This is proof that not all the Chinese makers have got a complete handle on the dual-cab just yet.”

Where the independent rear might hinder the U9 in heavy-duty towing conditions, for example, it assists around town in regard to the better ride referenced by Morley, where U9 nailed the NVH and suspension course, designed to put even the most competent systems to shame.

On the low-speed cross-axle articulation stretch for example, U9 was as good as, if not better than, every other dual-cab on test. It doesn’t deal with high-speed, high-amplitude corrugations as well as some, but around town, at city speeds, it’s comfortable and easy to live with.

The other U9 strong point – take the fancy folding firewall or leave it – is cabin technology and comfort. Like the BYD Shark 6, U9 feels half a segment larger than the traditional dual-cab entrants, and that’s most keenly felt inside the cabin. The experience once you close the door is quite premium, there’s no creaking or other weird noises coming from the retracting firewall and rear seat, and the technology that has been included looks and feels right.

3

Big screens, modern graphics, clear camera images, plenty of space and ‘vegan’ leather trim (whatever that really is), combine to deliver an insulated driving experience that steps the U9 away somewhat from the diesel engine under the bonnet. It’s quiet from inside the cabin, even though you can tell it’s a diesel from the outside. On the engine, MG has delivered specs and outputs that start the U9 off on the front foot.

The 2.5-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder is a conventional diesel chugger, and paired with the excellent ZF eight-speed, it churns out 160kW and 520Nm, more than acceptable for the four-cylinder competition. It’s actually quite a smooth engine, in terms of the way it feels and responds from behind the wheel. Keep in mind, smooth in this segment is relative, with really only the petrol-hybrids delivering passenger-car-like refinement and noise suppression.

The MG U9’s most obvious strongpoint is directed squarely at those of you wanting to take a punt on a new-generation dual-cab from a challenger brand. Where a PHEV Shark 6 or Cannon Alpha present too much of a leap into the future, the MG U9 offers a gentler step in the form of an affordable way of tackling the segment big guns. Yes, it’s unproven in this market and in Australia’s harsher parts, but it’s significantly more affordable, has plenty of cabin space, behaves well around town, and has all the standard features you want.

1

Specs