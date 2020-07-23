Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said that retail will look “far different than it ever has” as he announced sweeping closures for metropolitan Melbourne, which is in the midst of a stage-four lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the city.

Essential retail businesses including supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations will stay open, but car dealerships and automotive retail stores may be forced to close from Wednesday until at least late September.

Car company representatives contacted by WhichCar are still awaiting confirmation about the status of their metro Melbourne car dealerships, and it's understood that the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) has been involved in discussions with the Victorian government.

A spokesperson pointed to the premier's remarks that suggested that there could be recourse to open negotiations with the Victorian government should dealerships be required to close.

Statement from the Premier on business restrictions: pic.twitter.com/ktX49qJ4hU — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 3, 2020

Car dealers were considered essential services under level three lockdown provisions, but with large retailers like Harvey Norman and JB Hifi set to close under stage four, it looks likely that car dealerships - especially ones that aren't equipped with service facilities - will likely have to close.

Vehicle service centres may be exempted under emergency provisions, given that emergency services, health workers and other essential workers will still need to drive, but this is yet to be confirmed.

The stage four restrictions will impact metropolitan Melbourne, while regional Victoria returns to stage-three lockdown.

“This is a tough day, and there are more to come, but they need to be made,” said Premier Andrews.

