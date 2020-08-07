has used the Guangzhou motor show to unmask its new Compass in China this week, revealing its mid-life facelift.

Now in its fourth year since this generation arrived, this facelift includes more running changes to the Compass with upgrades focused more inside the car than outside.

It’s clear from pictures that Jeep’s designers have completely redesigned the dash, steering wheel and centre stack, with a sleeker vent arrangement complementing the 10.1-inch multimedia screen (up from 8.4 inches) and first-ever 10.25-inch digital cluster.

It’s reported the system will carry Jeep’s latest U-Connect 5 system, promising high definition displays, dual Bluetooth connections and smartphone mirroring.

From outside, however, the Compass keeps with convention. Up front is a new bumper that redesigns its lower grilles, sitting under thinner headlights that relocate the daytime running lights.

New alloys round out the exterior changes, but a new Trailhawk variant goes further by repositioning the front fog lights and finishing the front seven-slot grille in matte black.

Given the display models at the show were all left-hand drive, it’s slightly worrying to learn Jeep is not willing to comment on the new Compass and its likelihood to replace the current Nissan Qashqai, Hyundai Kona and Kia Seltos rival in Australia.

While the local brand has promised more information over the coming months its pre-facelift Compass remains on sale, starting at $36,950 for the 2.4-litre automatic Night Eagle, before a 2.0-litre turbocharged automatic Trailhawk tops the range at $49,950.

Since the Compass landed in late 2017 it’s been revamped in mid-2020 with the Night Eagle replacing the entry-level Sport. It’s also gained active safety features such as AEB as standard, a larger touchscreen a few other extras.

The Longitude variant disappeared along with the Sport, while the S-Limited justifies its place higher up the range with extra bling.

