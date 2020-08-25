Australia’s small SUV market will welcome one more small SUV next month; the Skoda Kamiq will arrive ready to go on sale late in September.

Full details of the new Skoda model have been provided ahead of its local launch, revealing a two-tiered range and a special edition from the get-go.

In much the same way that Volkswagen is currently padding out its SUV range with cars like the T-Cross and T-Roc, the Kamiq will slot into Skoda’s local range below the Karoq mid-sizer, which lies below the Kodiaq large SUV itself.

The Kamiq range begins at $26,990 (before on-road costs) and extends to $35,490 for the range-topper, but all variants will receive some cool additions as standard such as active cruise control, an electric boot release and a digital instrument cluster.

Kicking off the line-up is the 85TSI which utilises a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine producing 85kW and 200Nm, which is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic.

Standard fare for the 85TSI includes wireless phone charging, silver roof rails, ambient interior lighting, 8.0-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, Virtual Cockpit digital instruments, electric tailgate and safety equipment including lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, fatigue detection and reverse braking assist.

Climb the ladder one rung higher and you’ll find the up-spec Kamiq 110TSI Monte Carlo which, not only gets a boost in equipment but also receives a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine outputting 110kW/250Nm.

That boost in equipment includes things such as 18-inch black alloy wheels, Monte Carlo trim sports seats, panoramic sunroof, Monte Carlo exterior trim enhancements, adaptive LED headlights and a lowered sports suspension tune.

A limited-edition variant of the Monte Carlo is offered for now, which brings leather/suede combination upholstery, a 9.2-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay, electric driver’s seat controls, heated seats in front and rear and automatic parking assistant.

A number of option packages are available including the Driver Support pack for the 85TSI ($4100), the Tech pack for the 85TSI ($3800) and the Travel Pack for the 110TSI Monte Carlo ($4300).

There’s also a number of cool unique aspects that Skoda has earned its reputation with, which it calls Simply Clever features.

Buyers will be impressed by the double-sided boot mat, thoughtful bag hooks and storage compartments throughout the cabin and door bumper protector which pops out to prevent car park dings.

The Kamiq is supported by a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty and capped price servicing packages, and you’ll start to see deliveries on Australian roads from late September.

2021 Skoda Kamiq Australian pricing