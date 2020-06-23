BMW M-division CEO Markus Flasch has given high-performance car fans an early 2021 treat with a glimpse at a new even sharper version of the M5 dubbed the CS.

A full view of the new mega sedan variant is promised in January, but for now, M-boss Flasch has offered a tantalising glimpse at the M5 CS in a short walk-round video, lifting its covers on some key details.

Taking the M5 Competition as its basis, the M5 CS has the same 4.4-litre 460kW/750Nm twin-turbo V8 bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission feeding a serious amount of grunt to all four wheels, but the M designers have put 70kg of weight in the bin.

That will take the executive sedan’s kerb weight down to less than 1800kg with an average fuel economy of between 11.3 and 11.1 L/100km, says BMW.

It’s not yet confirmed if that’s enough to shave tenths from the zero to 100km/h performance, which the Competition deals with in 3.3 seconds.

Presented in stealthy satin black, the CS is highlighted by a number of satin gold-bronze trims including the radiator grille as well as the side vents poking through the front wings.

Massive forged alloy wheels also wear the same finish and a unique design for the new variant.

Inside them are ‘exclusive’ carbon-ceramic discs, clamped by mighty one-piece calipers finished in red.

In addition to the eye-catching grille, the front end is further enhanced visually by stunning yellow headlights that Flasch says are “motorsport style”.

No further technical details are outlined in the short video, but you can expect a number of other enhancements to sharpen the M5’s claws, including a suspension retune and revised engine and transmission mapping.

A glimpse at the interior is not offered but the CS will get the same carbon-fibre bucket front seats available for the M3 and M4 siblings, as well as something special for the second row.

“This car is a true four-seater so you can expect something in the rear,” said Flasch.

It’s not yet completely clear what that entails, but it could refer to another pair of bucket seats for the rear in place of the more conventional five-seater bench, similar to the company’s mad 200 X5 le Mans concept.



2000 BMW X5 le Mans concept

“We didn’t want to close 2020 with lousy New Year’s resolutions; we wanted to tease a car that we will disclose in January next year,” he said.

It will be the fourth CS model to join the growing family, following versions offered in the M2, (F80) M3 and (F82) M4 ranges but the most powerful to date.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed as well as Australian allocation, but you can expect to pay a premium over the standard M5 competition which kicks off from $245,000.

BMW is yet to confirm a CS version of the freshly launched G80/G82 model M3 and M4 although it’s fair to assume the company will be maintaining the performance sub-brand’s momentum.