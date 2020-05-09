Ferrari’s breadvan! Neils van Roij Design unveils Ferrari 550-based homage

British design house Niels van Roij Design has unveiled its 'Breadvan Hommage', a modern-day interpretation of the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan.

Like most projects made by the London-based design house, this one of a kind vehicle has been built for a specific client.

Using a Ferrari 550 Maranello as its base, the Breadvan Hommage carries over the standard 5.5-litre V12 and six-speed manual gearbox.

Read next Ferrari SP38 is the latest one-off Prancing Horse

The only mechanical change made to the Breadvan Hommage is the addition of adjustable Koni shock absorbers – the same brand that made the shocks for the original 1962 racer.

Visually the Breadvan is almost entirely bespoke, only the 550's windscreen is carried over. The body is restructured in hand-beaten aluminium and now features a Kammback just like the 250 original. A Kammback is an aerodynamic design to help reduce drag.

Read next Cars that shaped Le Mans – the coolest endurance racers

The coachbuilt exterior also features more subtle references to the original racer, namely the translucent dome and deep intakes on the bonnet and circular rear lights.

Read next Ferrari one-off specials of the past decade

The handmade interior has also been totally reimagined. The gated shifter has been raised and, like the rest of the bespoke switchgear, is made from milled aluminium.

Elsewhere, hand-beaten aluminium accents on the door cards link to the construction of the body. Blue Alcantara seats and black leather quilted panels are also included.

Previous projects from Niels van Roij Design include a Tesla Model S Shooting brake and a two-door Range Rover named Adventum.

Read next Ferrari 512S Modulo concept bound for Pebble Beach

No price has been revealed for the Breadvan Hommage but it'd undoubtedly make your eyes water.

This story was originally published at carmagazine.co.uk