Snapshot Six brands now all under one banner in Australia and New Zealand

FCA boss Kevin Flynn in charge of all Stellantis-owned carmakers

Distribution will still be carried out by partners

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Australia has announced it is to take over the running of all brands under the Stellantis banner.

The organisation has revealed it will assume control of all operations for former Peugeot Société Anonyme (PSA) carmakers across Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately.

That means as well as overseeing Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Fiat, the company will also be responsible for the business operations and performance of Citroen, Peugeot and RAM.

However, there will be no distribution changes – with Citroen and Peugeot continuing to be handled by Inchcape in Australia and Armstrongs in New Zealand, and RAM by the Ateco Group in both nations. The partnering organisations will also maintain their own relationships with their dealer networks.

3

Kevin Flynn, Managing Director of FCA Australia, will be in charge of all brands in Australia and New Zealand.

In January 2021, the European Commission approved the merger of two automotive powerhouses – FCA and PCA – uniting 15 brands under the one Stellantis umbrella which boasts production capabilities across Europe and the Americas.

These brands - Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, SRT, Vauxhall - sold a combined 8.7 million new cars around the world in 2020, making Stellantis the world's 6th biggest automotive company behind Volkswagen, Toyota, Renault-Nissan General Motors and Hyundai-Kia.

“With an on-going focus on strengthening the growth of each of our brands across Australia and New Zealand, we have made the strategic decision to centralise our brand operations in Australia,” said Billy Hayes, who represents Stellantis in the India and Asia Pacific Region.

“This new structure will ensure the appropriate resources are given to each of our general distributor partners as we support them for the success of our businesses combined.”

3

Who represents who?

Inchcape

Citroen and Peugeot (Australia)

Armstrongs

Citroen and Peugeot (New Zealand)

Ateco Group

RAM (Australia)

Jeep, RAM, Abarth, Fiat, Fiat Professional and Alfa Romeo (New Zealand)

FCA

Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat, Abarth, Fiat Professional and Alfa Romeo (Australia)

MORE All Stellantis stories