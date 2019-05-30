Toyota has confirmed that its popular seven-seat Kluger will come with hybrid power – but not until 2021.

After debuting in the US last April, the fourth-generation Kluger was slated to arrive this year, but Toyota now says it won’t arrive for another year at best.

Built on top of Toyota’s latest modular platform, the Kluger will be built in the Princeton, Indiana. It’ll join a burgeoning array of Toyota hybrid products that stretches from the incoming Yaris Cross baby crossover, the small C-HR, RAV4, Corolla and Camry.

The Kluger offers 30mm more interior length compared to its predecessor, with legroom in the second and third rows a priority.

A longer rear overhang results in 60mm growth in overall length and 455 litres of luggage space. And even third-row passengers will have access to bottle holders and air vents.

Inside, the all-new Kluger is roomier, airier and better equipped, with a large-format multimedia screen set to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – something not possible in the current Kluger unless you add it aftermarket.

If you’re looking for a digital dashboard, though, you’ll be disappointed.

Those Kluger fans who are fond of a big six-cylinder engine need not worry, though, for Toyota has you covered.

Available in both front- and all-wheel-drive, the 2GR-FKS 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine will carry over from the current car, and will be backed by the same eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2.5-litre four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle petrol engine used in the RAV4 and the Camry will form the basis of the hybrid system, which will combine with two electric motors to produce a combined 179kW, according to Toyota.

It sports a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel-drive as standard.

"The all-new hybrid Kluger is the result of combining Toyota's hybrid leadership with extensive experience in SUVs, along with an unrivalled reputation for quality, durability and reliability," Toyota Australia Vice President Sales and Marketing Sean Hanley said.

