2020 Nissan Qashqai review

Spending Step up to the ST+ and the CVT auto transmission is standard.



The infotainment display gains around view monitor to help you avoid obstacles when parking, and satellite navigation with free updates that can be downloaded at home and transferred to the system via a USB.



The side mirrors fold at the touch of a button, and are heated so they don’t stay fogged up in cold weather.



The ST+ also gains additional driver assistance features that were previously only found in the more expensive Ti, including: headlights that switch on automatically when it gets dark; high beams that automatically dip when it senses a car ahead; rain-sensing windscreen wipers; blind-spot warning; rear-cross traffic alert; and driver attention alert that warns you if you start weaving within your lane, which is a sign of fatigue.



The ST-L loses the additional driver assistance features, with the extra cost bringing seats trimmed partly with higher quality graphite cloth and partial leather (a mix between real and fake leather). Both front seats are heated and the driver’s seat has power adjustments.



The exterior gains front fog lights and roof rails, and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres that offer more grip.



In February 2020 Nissan introduced a limited-edition version of the ST-L called that N-Sport that for an additional $1000 added bigger 19-inch alloy wheels, black interior headline, and exterior trim enhancements giving it a slightly sportier edge.



The most expensive Qashqai, the TI comes with the driver assistance features now included in the ST+, as well as pedestrian detection for the autonomous emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control (which reduced speed to match the car in front and keeps a safe distance),



It also gains Nappa leather-accented seat trim, 19-inch wheels, and cabin ambience is improved by a panoramic sunroof and mood lighting.