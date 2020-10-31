It was to be expected, but the numbers the Porsche 911 Turbo S spat out of the VBox in a straight line had the MOTOR team stunned.

From a standstill the twin-turbocharged beast will dispatch 100km/h in 2.58 seconds, 200km/h in 8.46 seconds, while the quarter mile is travelled in 10.28 seconds at a stonking 217km/h. Phwoar.

That makes the 992-gen Turbo S the quickest and fastest car MOTOR has performance tested in a straight line, by a comfortable margin.

But how does that translate to on track performance? We put the Turbo S through its paces at Winton as part of the MOTOR Shootout to find out.

There is a high bar to clear, with the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro the current leader with a benchmark time of 1:29.3

However, the Turbo has a 48kW and 100Nm power advantage over the Pro, an extra pair of driven wheels, and only 8kg of additional heft. This should be a good fight!

With race ace Karl Reindler in the hot seat, the 911 Turbo S was able to lap Winton’s technical 3.0km layout in 1:30.1.

That time makes it the third quickest car we’ve timed around Winton, behind the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro, and Nissan GT-R Nismo – talk about fast company.

“It is absurdly fast in a straight line. It does everything right and it’s very hard to criticise,” Reindler said following his hot laps.

“But I just feel like the GT R Pro is just that one step closer to being a race car effectively.

“And look, honestly, that’s the only difference between the two; this thing’s incredibly comfortable, it just moves around a little bit more. That could be tyre related, I’m not too sure.

“But it’s close to perfect, this car. It takes your breath away when you hit the loud pedal for the first time out of the pits. It’s an acceleration I haven’t felt in a very long time, from a road car certainly.

“It’s obviously got the complete package, full of refinement as you’d expect from any car that comes out of the Porsche factory.

“It couldn’t quite pip that GT R Pro as far as lap time, but I’m really still stoked and pleased with the outcome of the Turbo S.

“Seriously potent car, I love it”.

While the Turbo S may not have dethroned the Pro from the top of the leader board, the 1:30.1 lap time does shuffle the Audi R8 down a peg, putting the Porsche in a commanding second postion.

You can watch the full video of Reindler’s video above.

Make sure to check back next week when the Toyota GR Yaris takes its turn at the MOTOR Shootout leader board.