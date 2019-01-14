MOST FUN - Alpine A110

The reborn classic Alpine A110 might not be as fast around a track as, say, a BMW M2 Competition. It might not be as usable as a Porsche 718 Cayman, or as eventful as an Alfa Romeo 4C. But on the intensity of withdrawal symptoms if you’ve not driven it in a while? Sort outs everything in its class, and beyond, if you ask us.

Essential to Alpine ownership is first and foremost getting it on a track and turning the ESC off. To do so is to find one little, slightly under-tyred car with a total manic addiction to corner-entry oversteer – almost zero provocation required.

At first, having fairly sudden, short-wheelbase oversteer gatecrash any cornering party you’re hosting might be a little too exciting for some, but when you know it’s coming, it is there to be worked entirely to your advantage. Not to set quicker times of course. But to cackle like you’ve never cackled before, pursuing ever-more lurid angles into corners on the brakes, with enough power to hold the slide back out – including in third gear. Just.

And in the real world on real roads the Alpine continues to entertain, but in a different way. Instead, it delights with a beautiful, lightweight feeling (it’s made almost entirely of aluminium and weighs just 1103kg) and novelty-soft spring rates. Wind it up on a twisty road and by way of pitch and yaw the sensitive A110 reacts to every input, to the point it’s not possible to think about anything else but driving it. And nor will you want to!

PCOTY 2019: Alpine A110

The giggles are not limited to merely track antics or the lovely, immersive suspension either. The 1.8-litre Alpine A110 also has a loud-and-proud turbocharged four-cylinder personality, and sounds great. With 185kW, there is plenty of acceleration, 0-100km/h taking just 4.5sec, and the Getrag seven-speed paddleshift twin-clutch is plenty responsive. And all over the car you’ll discover charming, quirky French design details making you feel like a modern day Jean-Luc Therier.

As fun as driving gets? The A110 has gotta come close.

Scariest - Hennessey Exorcist

Attempting to channel 746kW/1197Nm through the rear wheels is always going to be a recipe for terror. The Exorcist claims to vanquish (Dodge) Demons but will still give you nightmares. It’s not just the outright speed, it’s the relentless nature of the delivery and the accompanying noise, which is part supercharger scream and part Funny Car.

MOTOR review: Right-hook Exorcist driven!

Hardest to Master - Lotus Exige Sport 410

Some cars flatter your ability; other cars, well, humble it. Like this one. A short wheelbase and heavy lump of 3.5-litre V6 in the middle makes trying to trail-brake around a stubborn understeer tendency a twitchy affair; and when the sticky rear Michelins do let go, the unassisted steering means you’re in for a fight. But master the 410 and you’ll be able to drive anything.