WhichCar
Powered by
  • WheelsWheels
  • MOTORMOTOR
  • 4X4 Australia4X4 Australia
  • Street MachineStreet Machine
  • Trade Unique CarsTrade Unique Cars

Which German supercar-killer wins a game of top trumps?

By Cameron Kirby, 04 Aug 2020 Features

Which German supercar-killer wins a game of top trumps?

These three Germans offer mega performance in a (relatively) mundane body. Which is best?

The Audi RS6, BMW M5 Competition, and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are all ready to land in Australia (or have already landed in the case of the RS6).

These three German ’bahn-stormers pack some serious firepower, and have most supercar owners sweating at the traffic light grand prix.

But which of this all-wheel-drive turbo trio gets your V8 vote?

Let’s run through some key specs.

Read next: Can the Mercedes-AMG A45 S keep up with a Porsche 911 Carrera?

ENGINE

German power cake recipe: Take two turbos and eight cylinders, mix into a vee at skunkworks, slap into a sedan or wagon body. Enjoy!

  • E63 S: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8
  • M5 Competition: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8
  • RS6: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, 48v mild-hybrid

OUTPUTS

BMW’s turbos spool quickest, with smaller peak torque figure arriving lowest in RPM range and spread across most revs. AMG has widest peak kW band.

  • M5 Competition: 460kW / 750Nm
  • E63 S: 450kW / 800Nm
  • RS6: 441kW/800Nm

Read next: Which manufacturers are fudging their acceleration figures?

WEIGHT

Wagon-bodied RS6 is heaviest of the bunch. Complex all-wheel-drive systems bring bulk kegs, but lightweight Competition pack helps BMW shed heft

  • M5 Competition: 1865kg
  • E63 S: 1955kg
  • RS6: 2150kg

0-100KM/H

BMW has a new habit of underquoting acceleration figures, so the difference here could be even larger. Munich easily wins the war of power-to-weight, too

  • M5 Competition: 3.3 sec
  • RS6: 3.4 sec
  • E63 S: 3.6 sec

Read next: Each of these three sedans can accelerate 0-100km/h in less than three seconds

TOP SPEED

While the ‘slowest’ of the trio, AMG E63 S is the only one capable of reaching 300km/h without aid of an option pack

  • RS6: 306km/h
  • M5 Competition: 304km/h
  • E63 S: 300km/h

ECONOMY

All three like a drink. Audi only car with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to help reduce fuel consumption but can’t escape its extra weight

  • E63 S: 9.3L/100km
  • RS6: 9.7L/100km
  • M5 Competition: 10.5L/100km

Sign-up here to get the weekly Wheels highlights

Related cars, prices and reviews

Quick Car Search

Search all new cars in Australia

  1. Features

  2. Reviews

  3. News