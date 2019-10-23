The Audi RS6, BMW M5 Competition, and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are all ready to land in Australia (or have already landed in the case of the RS6).
These three German ’bahn-stormers pack some serious firepower, and have most supercar owners sweating at the traffic light grand prix.
But which of this all-wheel-drive turbo trio gets your V8 vote?
Let’s run through some key specs.
Read next: Can the Mercedes-AMG A45 S keep up with a Porsche 911 Carrera?
ENGINE
German power cake recipe: Take two turbos and eight cylinders, mix into a vee at skunkworks, slap into a sedan or wagon body. Enjoy!
- E63 S: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8
- M5 Competition: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8
- RS6: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, 48v mild-hybrid
OUTPUTS
BMW’s turbos spool quickest, with smaller peak torque figure arriving lowest in RPM range and spread across most revs. AMG has widest peak kW band.
- M5 Competition: 460kW / 750Nm
- E63 S: 450kW / 800Nm
- RS6: 441kW/800Nm
Read next: Which manufacturers are fudging their acceleration figures?
WEIGHT
Wagon-bodied RS6 is heaviest of the bunch. Complex all-wheel-drive systems bring bulk kegs, but lightweight Competition pack helps BMW shed heft
- M5 Competition: 1865kg
- E63 S: 1955kg
- RS6: 2150kg
0-100KM/H
BMW has a new habit of underquoting acceleration figures, so the difference here could be even larger. Munich easily wins the war of power-to-weight, too
- M5 Competition: 3.3 sec
- RS6: 3.4 sec
- E63 S: 3.6 sec
Read next: Each of these three sedans can accelerate 0-100km/h in less than three seconds
TOP SPEED
While the ‘slowest’ of the trio, AMG E63 S is the only one capable of reaching 300km/h without aid of an option pack
- RS6: 306km/h
- M5 Competition: 304km/h
- E63 S: 300km/h
ECONOMY
All three like a drink. Audi only car with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to help reduce fuel consumption but can’t escape its extra weight
- E63 S: 9.3L/100km
- RS6: 9.7L/100km
- M5 Competition: 10.5L/100km